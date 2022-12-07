Sporting Life
Our Saturday Seven column switches to a 1230 start this weekend
There are some early starts in our Saturday Seven this weekend

Football tips and nap: Saturday Seven acca selections

By Michael Beardmore
11:14 · WED December 07, 2022

Michael Beardmore has recorded almost 8pts profit with his Saturday Seven Nap this season and he returns with his top picks for your accas, including a best bet.

NB: Readers should be aware that a number of EFL matches are kicking off earlier this Saturday as clubs aim to give fans enough time to make it home for England's World Cup quarter-final with France at 1900 GMT.

Saturday Seven games kick off as follows: Crewe v Leyton Orient, Harrogate v Northampton (both 1300 GMT); Rochdale v Stockport (1400 GMT); Exeter v Sheff Wed, MK Dons v Fleetwood, Stevenage v Mansfield, Sutton v Colchester (all 1500 GMT)

  • Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment
  • Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +7.86pts profit | 20% return on investment

Football betting tips: Saturday best bet

2pts Both teams to score in Harrogate v Northampton at 17/20 (General)

HARROGATE’s Sky Bet League Two games averaged a division-high 3.02 goals per match last year and after a quiet start they are back to old ways – a 4-1 win, 3-3 draw, plus defeats by 3-2 and 3-1 (twice) among recent results.

With no team in the division boasting a higher BTTS rate than visitors NORTHAMPTON’s 60%, that’s a recipe for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE in Yorkshire.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have been on a tear in Sky Bet League One for some time, the Owls’ record in their past 13 games reading W8 D4 L1, and they’ve been excellent away this term (W6 D2 L2).

Hosts Exeter have struggled for consistency since boss Matt Taylor left for Rotherham in early October, losing six of their past 11 in all competitions.

MK DONS are on a run of five successive BTTS games and are still yet to keep a home league clean sheet this season in 10 attempts.

Visitors FLEETWOOD are one of League One’s BTTS kings, with 80% of their away matches involving goals for both sides so stick this one on your BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE coupon.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Crewe have pulled up few trees in League Two this term, sitting 15th, and yet to claim a win against any top-seven side. Table-topping LEYTON ORIENT have won six of their past seven in the league and their impressive away record reads W7 D2 L1.

Rochdale have lost three on the spin – and six in eight in all competitions – and were thrashed 4-1 at home by Harrogate last weekend, with goals (just four in their last eight) proving hard to come by.

Not so for improving STOCKPORT who have won eight of their past 12 matches, sticking five past Hartlepool last weekend and hitting four against Swindon in the cup recently too.

It’s impossible to ignore STEVENAGE’s home form – W9 D0 L1 – so when they are odds-against (21/20), Steve Evans’ high-flying outfit have to be a consideration for any coupon.

Visitors Mansfield are hot and cold on the road (W5 D0 L5) but have dropped out of the play-offs after developing a losing habit recently, with six defeats in their past 10 in all competitions.

SUTTON UNITED have been no great shakes this season but have been decent at Gander Green Lane, with a home record of W5 D2 L3. And it’s worth backing most teams at home to Colchester, given their abysmal away sequence of W0 D1 L9.

Odds correct at 1100 GMT (07/12/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

