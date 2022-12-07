Michael Beardmore has recorded almost 8pts profit with his Saturday Seven Nap this season and he returns with his top picks for your accas, including a best bet.

NB: Readers should be aware that a number of EFL matches are kicking off earlier this Saturday as clubs aim to give fans enough time to make it home for England's World Cup quarter-final with France at 1900 GMT. Saturday Seven games kick off as follows: Crewe v Leyton Orient, Harrogate v Northampton (both 1300 GMT); Rochdale v Stockport (1400 GMT); Exeter v Sheff Wed, MK Dons v Fleetwood, Stevenage v Mansfield, Sutton v Colchester (all 1500 GMT)

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +7.86pts profit | 20% return on investment

HARROGATE’s Sky Bet League Two games averaged a division-high 3.02 goals per match last year and after a quiet start they are back to old ways – a 4-1 win, 3-3 draw, plus defeats by 3-2 and 3-1 (twice) among recent results. With no team in the division boasting a higher BTTS rate than visitors NORTHAMPTON’s 60%, that’s a recipe for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE in Yorkshire. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN HARROGATE v NORTHAMPTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have been on a tear in Sky Bet League One for some time, the Owls’ record in their past 13 games reading W8 D4 L1, and they’ve been excellent away this term (W6 D2 L2). Hosts Exeter have struggled for consistency since boss Matt Taylor left for Rotherham in early October, losing six of their past 11 in all competitions. SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY TO BEAT EXETER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

MK DONS are on a run of five successive BTTS games and are still yet to keep a home league clean sheet this season in 10 attempts. Visitors FLEETWOOD are one of League One’s BTTS kings, with 80% of their away matches involving goals for both sides so stick this one on your BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE coupon. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN MK DONS v FLEETWOOD: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Crewe have pulled up few trees in League Two this term, sitting 15th, and yet to claim a win against any top-seven side. Table-topping LEYTON ORIENT have won six of their past seven in the league and their impressive away record reads W7 D2 L1. LEYTON ORIENT TO BEAT CREWE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

It’s impossible to ignore STEVENAGE’s home form – W9 D0 L1 – so when they are odds-against (21/20), Steve Evans’ high-flying outfit have to be a consideration for any coupon. Visitors Mansfield are hot and cold on the road (W5 D0 L5) but have dropped out of the play-offs after developing a losing habit recently, with six defeats in their past 10 in all competitions. STEVENAGE TO BEAT MANSFIELD: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

SUTTON UNITED have been no great shakes this season but have been decent at Gander Green Lane, with a home record of W5 D2 L3. And it’s worth backing most teams at home to Colchester, given their abysmal away sequence of W0 D1 L9. SUTTON UNITED TO BEAT COLCHESTER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon Odds correct at 1100 GMT (07/12/22)

