Rotherham: Matt Taylor leaves Exeter to become Millers boss

By Sporting Life
17:27 · TUE October 04, 2022

Matt Taylor has left Exeter to become the new manager of Sky Bet Championship side Rotherham.

He replaces Paul Warne, who left after six years as boss to take charge of Derby in September.

Taylor led Exeter to promotion as League Two runners-up last term in what was his fourth season as manager.

He departs St James' Park with the Grecians 11th in the second tier after 11 fixtures.

The 40-year-old inherits a Rotherham team who have enjoyed an equally impressive start to the campaign following promotion - the Millers are 12th in the Sky Bet Championship with a game in hand.

