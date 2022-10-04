He replaces Paul Warne, who left after six years as boss to take charge of Derby in September.

Taylor led Exeter to promotion as League Two runners-up last term in what was his fourth season as manager.

He departs St James' Park with the Grecians 11th in the second tier after 11 fixtures.

The 40-year-old inherits a Rotherham team who have enjoyed an equally impressive start to the campaign following promotion - the Millers are 12th in the Sky Bet Championship with a game in hand.