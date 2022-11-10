Michael Beardmore has recorded over 11pts profit with his Saturday Seven Nap this season and he returns with his top picks for your 3pm accas, including a best bet.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +11.16pts profit | 36.6% return on investment

Our Nap is a two-pronged tip, the first point in favour being PRESTON are one of the in-form teams in the Sky Bet Championship, winning six of their past nine games to climb to seventh. But, just as importantly, they are up against a Millwall side that’s been hopeless away, collecting just six points from 27. They have not scored in their last three games and Preston have the best defensive record in the division so 31/20 looks far too big on the hosts. PRESTON TO BEAT MILLWALL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

There’s plenty of value around in the Championship on Saturday, with WATFORD 7/5 to win at woefully out-of-form Bristol City. The Hornets have won five of their past seven while plummeting City have lost eight in 13 (winning only two), including four of seven at home, with a midweek cup humbling by Lincoln their latest low. WATFORD TO BEAT BRISTOL CITY: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

COVENTRY were close to Nap selection at 7/5 at home to sinking Queens Park Rangers. The Sky Blues have won six of eight to climb into the top half while Rangers are winless in four, losing three, ever since boss Michael Beale turned down the chance to take over at Wolves. COVENTRY TO BEAT QPR: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Reading are another team enduring a rotten run, six defeats in eight bringing a previously promising start to the season to a shuddering halt. Hosts HULL are up and down but should not be as long as 8/5 here after making a solid start under new boss Liam Rosenior with a draw at Millwall and win at Cardiff. HULL TO BEAT READING: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have been a reliable go-to for this column in Sky Bet League One this season, just one defeat in their past 10 league games, and are yet to drop a point against a bottom-seven side (P6 W6). They should keep that run going at an Accrington side who have lost five of their past six league games to slide down the table to 20th. SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY TO BEAT ACCRINGTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

CHARLTON have hit some form in recent weeks, with five wins in eight in all competitions, six wins if you count their midweek Carabao Cup shootout victory at Stevenage. Bottom side Burton have improved in recent weeks but their record against top-half teams is W1 D1 L6 – and the win came against 12th-placed Exeter – so the Addicks appeal at an inviting 31/20. CHARLTON TO BEAT BURTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

On a coupon short of many backable home bankers, STEVENAGE should be an automatic addition in Sky Bet League Two. Steve Evans’ second-placed side have won seven of eight at home in the league this season while second-bottom visitors Hartlepool are winless on the road, losing six of their eight away matches. STEVENAGE TO BEAT HARTLEPOOL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon Odds correct at 1300 GMT (10/11/22)