Liam Rosenior pictured with Hull owner Acun Ilıcalı
Liam Rosenior pictured with Hull owner Acun Ilıcalı

Hull appoint Liam Rosenior as Sky Bet Championship club's new head coach

By Tom Carnduff
12:45 · THU November 03, 2022

Hull have confirmed the appointment of Liam Rosenior as their new head coach.

The ex-Derby interim manager has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Humberside club.

The Tigers sit 21st in the Sky Bet Championship table after 18 games, just one point clear of Wigan who occupy the final relegation spot.

Rosenior returns having played for Hull between 2010 and 2015, where he made 161 appearances - his longest spell at any club.

In a statement, the club said: "We would like to thank Andy Dawson for his efforts as interim head coach and can confirm he will remain part of the club’s coaching staff.

"The full make-up of Rosenior’s backroom team will be confirmed in due course."

He joined Derby’s staff in 2019 as first-team coach and was promoted to assistant manager under Wayne Rooney in early 2021.

The former full-back was then appointed as the Rams' interim manager following Rooney's resignation - winning seven of his 12 games at the helm.

Rosenior's first game in charge sees them travel to Millwall in the league on Saturday.

