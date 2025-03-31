Log in with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get free and exclusive access to This Week's Acca, with an enhanced price only available through this article.

Fresh from Saturday winners at 12/1 and 40/1, our midweek edition focuses on the Sky Bet EFL for an enhanced 11/1 fourfold. There was plenty of agreement from Tom, Jake, Joe and Jimmy for Tuesday's coupon; like Saturday it was the final selection which proved most difficult in terms of ruling out, rather than in. With no Championship action, Premier League fixtures spread across three days and League Two considered fairly untrustworthy by the panel at the moment, there isn't much variety to the selections: all four sides battling for League One's second automatic promotion place are backed.

WREXHAM have won five of six matches to move into second and look good value to win at second-bottom Cambridge, who have taken two points from their last six games. Realistically it's a two-horse race for second place and after a wobble WYCOMBE look back on track thanks to successive wins, which should become three in a row when they host rock-bottom, managerless Shrewsbury. The Shrews have collected just two points from their last nine matches and began life without Gareth Ainsworth by losing 4-1 at Birmingham.

Charlton boss Nathan Jones insists they won't give up on second place