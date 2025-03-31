Log in with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get free and exclusive access to This Week's Acca, with an enhanced price only available through this article.
Fresh from Saturday winners at 12/1 and 40/1, our midweek edition focuses on the Sky Bet EFL for an enhanced 11/1 fourfold.
There was plenty of agreement from Tom, Jake, Joe and Jimmy for Tuesday's coupon; like Saturday it was the final selection which proved most difficult in terms of ruling out, rather than in.
With no Championship action, Premier League fixtures spread across three days and League Two considered fairly untrustworthy by the panel at the moment, there isn't much variety to the selections: all four sides battling for League One's second automatic promotion place are backed.
WREXHAM have won five of six matches to move into second and look good value to win at second-bottom Cambridge, who have taken two points from their last six games.
Realistically it's a two-horse race for second place and after a wobble WYCOMBE look back on track thanks to successive wins, which should become three in a row when they host rock-bottom, managerless Shrewsbury.
The Shrews have collected just two points from their last nine matches and began life without Gareth Ainsworth by losing 4-1 at Birmingham.
CHARLTON and STOCKPORT are a little adrift but not quite out of it just yet.
The Addicks have taken the most points in the third tier since mid-December and bounced back from defeat at Peterborough by thrashing Huddersfield 4-0 on Saturday. Mansfield may have ended a 14-game winless run with victories over Barnsley and Bristol Rovers, but this is a huge step up.
The Hatters have won nine of their last 14 games to maintain slim hopes of a top-two finish, winning five and drawing just once (with Charlton) at home; two wins in 12 has seen Stevenage's play-off push fade away.
Odds correct at 1240 GMT (31/3/25)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.