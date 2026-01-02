St James' is NEWCASTLE's fortress (W8 D2 of 10) while the fixture list is decimating Crystal Palace, who are winless in six and have had two days' fewer rest.

League One leaders CARDIFF have won nine of 11 league games on their own ground this term, and seven of their last nine home and away. Wigan have won once in six and twice on the road all season.

HUDDERSFIELD are back in play-off contention having lost twice in 13 in all competitions. Exeter have lost nine of 12 away games this season.

SALFORD are eight unbeaten (W6 D2) and firmly in the League Two promotion race. Shrewsbury are winless in nine, losing their last four and scoring only once.

Second-placed SWINDON have won seven in nine in all competitions. Harrogate haven't won a league game since September (D3 L11) losing their last four.