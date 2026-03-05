In the 20 games since November's international break SHEFFIELD UNITED top the Championship table, with home form the cornerstone. West Brom, now led by interim boss James Morrison after Eric Ramsay's short-lived spell, are winless in 13 and haven't won away since October 1.
COVENTRY have put their slump behind them to win four successive games with the title once again feeling inevitable. Bristol City, not helped by the January sale of key players, have run out of steam and lost to Port Vale in the FA Cup in midweek - a game that went to extra time.
Only leaders Cardiff are averaging more home points in League One than BRADFORD who have won eight of their last nine at Valley Parade - the exception was a defeat by Cardiff. Leyton Orient are one of the division's worst away teams (W4 D1 L11) losing nine of their last 12.
BOLTON are one of League One's best home teams (W11 D5 L1) and have won three of their last four on their own ground. Wycombe are much improved in 2026 but take most of their points at Adams Park, with Tuesday's win at inconsistent Barnsley only their second away since October.
Fourth-placed SWINDON head to relegation-battling Crawley having won five of their last eight matches to remain firmly in the League Two automatic promotion race. Crawley have won only twice in 21 matches, beating bottom club Harrogate and second-bottom Barrow.
Odds correct at 12:00 GMT (5/3/26)
