This Week's Acca goes for a third successive Saturday winner with four teams backed for success - all in the Sky Bet EFL.

STOCKPORT have won their last five at home in all competitions, helping them rise to fourth in League One. They look primed for another promotion push after re-signing both Louie Barry and Tanto Olaofe late in the transfer window to further strengthen an attack already led by the division's top scorer Kyle Wootton.

They should have a field day against Leyton Orient, who have kept one clean sheet in 15 and lost six of their last eight. They also have the worst away record in the third tier (W3 L11) conceding 32 goals - five more than anyone else - and losing nine of their last 10 on the road.

COLCHESTER may have lost their last two but both were unfortunate 1-0 defeats, taking 46 shots across those two matches and generating an xG of 3.29. The U's have won seven of their last 13 League Two games, losing just three. Shrewsbury continue to struggle and even more so away from home, losing 10 of 14.

NOTTS COUNTY have won five straight matches to shoot up to second in League Two and should make light work of Barrow, who have lost all three matches under rookie boss Paul Gallagher and now won only once in 13 fixtures, losing seven of their last nine.

BROMLEY sit top of the fourth tier thanks to an 11-match unbeaten run (W9) and a streak of 11 victories from 14 fixtures. Away from home they are W5 D1 over their past six games, with only Chesterfield denying them.

Fleetwood's poor form cost Pete Wild his job, with Matt Lawlor (W1 L1) now in interim charge. They have lost lost six of seven in all competitions with their only win in their last nine coming against hapless Harrogate.