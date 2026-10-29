This Week's Acca puts together a 15/2 fourfold and 30/1 fivefold for the Halloween 3pm kick-offs.
Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.
MILLWALL's season has been held back by fine margins but we're backing it to kickstart on Saturday. The Lions have shown enough during Alex Neil's tenure, especially at The Den where they have won 20 of their last 34 Championship games, for us to trust them against an injury-ridden Derby team who won just once all season.
SOUTHAMPTON are W5 D1 at St Mary's, conceding just four goals and scoring 16. They have won five of seven home and away, with last weekend's statement victory at West Ham perhaps the most eye catching yet. QPR have made a great start but were outclassed by strong opposition in their past three away games, needing plenty of fortune to draw at West Ham and West Brom before being thumped 3-0 by Birmingham.
MANSFIELD have won three of their last four, are unbeaten in six League One games and are yet to lose at Field Mill (W3 D2). Notts County have just two points from their five away games and have won just one of their last eight.
SALFORD look like they will take some stopping in League Two. After losing their opening three matches they have won nine and drawn one, winning all of their last seven. Exeter may be five unbeaten (W3 D2) but away from home they have really struggled for goals, scoring just four times.
Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.
CHELTENHAM continue to defy the data, sitting third in the League Two table, 10 places above Tranmere. According to the xG-powered performance table the Robins ought to be just above the relegation zone, which is why they are such a big price to beat a team who have won just one of their last seven games.
Odds correct at 13:30 BST (29/10/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.