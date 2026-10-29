Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.

MILLWALL's season has been held back by fine margins but we're backing it to kickstart on Saturday. The Lions have shown enough during Alex Neil's tenure, especially at The Den where they have won 20 of their last 34 Championship games, for us to trust them against an injury-ridden Derby team who won just once all season.

SOUTHAMPTON are W5 D1 at St Mary's, conceding just four goals and scoring 16. They have won five of seven home and away, with last weekend's statement victory at West Ham perhaps the most eye catching yet. QPR have made a great start but were outclassed by strong opposition in their past three away games, needing plenty of fortune to draw at West Ham and West Brom before being thumped 3-0 by Birmingham.

MANSFIELD have won three of their last four, are unbeaten in six League One games and are yet to lose at Field Mill (W3 D2). Notts County have just two points from their five away games and have won just one of their last eight.

SALFORD look like they will take some stopping in League Two. After losing their opening three matches they have won nine and drawn one, winning all of their last seven. Exeter may be five unbeaten (W3 D2) but away from home they have really struggled for goals, scoring just four times.