Both firms will now also offer 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.

While PLYMOUTH were backed unsuccessfully last week, losing 1-0 at home to Burton, there is reason to go back in on Argyle this week. That performance against the Brewers warranted at least a point, with Tom Cleverley's side winning the expected goals (xG) battle 2.52-0.99 and creating more big chances (4-1) in defeat.

Their process has been good for an extended period of time now so are trustworthy enough heading to a Leyton Orient outfit whose data and results at home have been terrible. The O's have lost three of four in front of their own supporters, losing the xG battle in all four outings and posting a shocking xG process (0.8 xGF, 1.9 xGA per home game).

Heading to Sky Bet League Two where GILLINGHAM look a big price at home to beat Newport. The Gills were given a bloody nose by a very good York team last week, but prior to that had hit their stride with three straight wins by an aggregate score of 9-1.

Newport may have beaten Grimsby last week but don't travel well, losing three of a winless four and conceding an average of 1.84 xGA per game.

We drop into the National League for our final two picks, starting with WORTHING, who play away at Gateshead. It's a sorry state of affairs at Gateshead with off-field issues affecting them in a big way - they've started the season having lost nine of 11 league games.

They have a -19 goal difference in that time too, with six straight defeats seeing them concede 16 times and score just once. Worthing have made a strong start to life in the National League, sitting eighth, and seem to have relished the long trips north having already beaten Carlisle and Hartlepool on the road.

Finally, we're taking HARROGATE to beat Hornchurch. The Sulphurites sit second through 11 league games, with their home form impressive. They have won four of six and scored a whopping 17 goals in the process.

They welcome a Hornchurch outfit who have struggled away from home so far this season, losing four of six and conceding 14 times.