Championship leaders COVENTRY have recovered from a wobble to win three successive matches. Even during their drop-off in form, Frank Lampard's side continued to pick up points at home (W11 D1 L1 last 13) while struggling away. Stoke beat struggling Oxford in midweek for a first win in nine (L4). While the Sky Blues have been revitalised by the return of key players, the Potters simply haven't been able to cope with a mounting injury list that hasn't yet abated. After three successive away trips (W2 L1) IPSWICH will welcome a return to Portman Road, where they've won seven and drawn one of their last eight, as they look to chase down the top two. Swansea have picked up markedly under Vitor Matos but it's all been at home, with them continuing to struggle away. The Swans have lost eight of 10 on the road with the exceptions wins at out-of-form duo Oxford (managerless at the time) and Watford (whose manager left the next day).

PLYMOUTH were bottom of League One with 13 points from 15 games when Derek Adams returned to the club as director of football in late November. Remarkably, had the league started when he arrived, Argyle would be third. Away form has been the basis of their resurgence, with eight wins from their last 10 (W8 D1 L1) on the road in all competitions. Rotherham, meanwhile, remain mired in relegation trouble - they've lost 12 of their last 15 matches, winning only twice. Salford are stumbling badly in League Two, with a midweek home defeat by Shrewsbury a fifth in succession and sixth in seven games, continuing the theme of Karl Robinson's tenure where losing streaks often following winning ones. COLCHESTER have won five of six at home and thrashed Barnet 4-1 last time out. After making a slow start Danny Cowley's men have been one of the best teams in the division, sitting fifth over the past 22 matches, posting a home record of W8 D1 L2 in that time.

