Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.

BIRMINGHAM are up to fourth in the Championship after winning seven of nine and four in a row at home to a 12-1 aggregate score. After a brief uptick Bolton have won one in seven, losing four and conceding at least three goals in every defeat.

WEST BROM (5th) have only lost to Birmingham, Wolves (3rd) and Middlesbrough (1st) all season. Now eight unbeaten they've built on strong defensive foundations by averaging 2.94 xG per game across their last seven. Bristol City have won once in nine, losing six and fans have made it clear they want Michael Skubala sacked, which is beginning to feel inevitable.

STOCKPORT are top of League One after winning their last three games and five straight at home. Middling Leyton Orient have lost their last two away games at Burton and Reading and after starting the season with victories at struggling Wigan and Bromley they're winless on the road since.

STEVENAGE have recovered from a slow start to lose two of 11 in all competitions. Their record across their last five home league games is W3 D1 L1, one goal conceded. It's one win in 12 (D3 L8) for Blackpool who have shown some fight since Ian Evatt was sacked but continue to give up a remarkable number of chances.

BARNET have lost twice in all competitions since mid-March (W18 D9 L2) and are only off the top of League Two by three points with a game in hand. Rochdale are without a permanent manager after sacking Ian Watson following four straight defeats. They are L5 D1, conceded 18 over their last six.