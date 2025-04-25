CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 17/2 accumulator!

After an 8/1 winner on Easter Monday moved the team to +40pts profit for the season, we are backing four home sides for success on Saturday. BLACKBURN looked like their campaign would dissolve into mid-table disappointment following Valérien Ismaël's appointment but recent form has improved to keep them in with a chance of the top six. Rovers beat Sunderland last time out alongside a 4-1 hammering of Millwall in their previous home game and that should put them in a good spot as they welcome a Watford team who have lost each of their last four away.

Into Sky Bet League One and a team aiming for promotion to the Championship is STOCKPORT. They are still within a chance of automatic promotion given the way the fixture list plays out. To achieve that, it's very much a case of beating Lincoln and the Hatters should have confidence given their home form - they've won 15 of 22 in front of their own supporters (third-best record in the league). At the other end of the table, CRAWLEY are battling for survival and the return of Scott Lindsey has given them some life.

They held Birmingham to a draw in their Friday trip to the champions while they beat Exeter 3-1 last time out. Northampton's form has been mixed and they have little to play for. One from Sky Bet League Two and CHESTERFIELD will be aiming to capitalise on the fact Colchester and Salford play each other in order to strengthen their own play-off potential. The Spireites are three points off the top seven and welcome bottom club Morecambe on Saturday, a side whose fate has already been sealed. And for a bigger price...

Alongside the four teams mentioned above, a few others were discussed on the latest episode of the This Week's Acca podcast. One of those was BURTON, whose revival under Gary Bowyer sees them sitting outside the relegation zone on goal difference. Saturday sees them welcoming one of those in the bottom four in Cambridge. Just two of the Brewers' last eight in front of their own supporters has ended in defeat. Sticking with the survival theme. CARLISLE have given themselves a fighting chance in League Two - two wins and a draw in their last three has moved them to within four points of safety. It's a must-win on Saturday then, and a Cheltenham side with nothing to play for in lower mid-table gives them a good chance to do just that.