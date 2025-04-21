It was an Easter Monday to celebrate for This Week's Acca backers as the treble landed at odds of 8/1.

Having already had winners at 8/1, 12/1 and 20/1 in 2025, three home teams were backed to deliver in the latest edition and they did just that. The first of those set to secure a result appeared to be Millwall, who were 2-0 up after 39 minutes against Norwich before restoring their two-goal advantage in the 69th minute thanks to Mihailo Ivanovic's second of the day.

Portsmouth were another side who struck in the first half but the nature of their victory was in a more nervy manner after Colby Bishop netted 25 minutes in. But their opponents Watford failed to create chances to truly test the Pompey defence, while also going down to ten men as Kévin Keben was sent off just before the hour mark. So attention turned to Stockport, who looked as if they were going to let the treble down when they went 1-0 down to Huddersfield.

But County, who are eyeing up promotion to the Sky Bet Championship, hit back through Fraser Horsfall. And then in the 87th minute, when the referee pointed to the spot, Oliver Norwood made no mistake in converting the penalty to secure the three points and another winner for This Week's Acca followers. It moved the team onto +40pts in profit for the season as we enter the final weeks of the campaign.

8/1 WINNER! ⚽️👏



Portsmouth to beat Watford ✅

Millwall to beat Norwich ✅

Stockport to beat Huddersfield ✅



+40pts in profit for the season 🫡



Happy Easter, This Week's Acca backers🐣pic.twitter.com/5j77Ar5ayP — Sporting Life FC (@SportingLifeFC) April 21, 2025