Our This Week's Acca team are looking at five shorter-priced teams for success on Saturday, with the multiple enhanced to 10/1 with Sky Bet. We'll start with the two travelling teams who both come from the Premier League. The first of which is NEWCASTLE as they go to Southampton. There are 'struggling' sides and then we have the Saints. They're rock bottom of the Premier League table with just six points on their tally from 22 games. They're on track for 10/11 points this season. Elsewhere, title hopefuls ARSENAL can put their focus into their trip to Wolves with Champions League progression all-but-secure. The Gunners are the fourth-best travellers in England's top-flight and they take on a Wolves outfit who have lost their last three in the league, all of which have seen their opponents net three.

Into Sky Bet League One and it's STOCKPORT for a home win over Crawley. The visitors are without a win across their last six. Not only that, but they have conceded at least three goals in four of those games and this is a Stockport side who are unbeaten in six home games against bottom-half teams, four of which have been wins. Another strong home team is CREWE who welcome Accrington in their Sky Bet League Two encounter. They've lost just one league game in front of their own supporters this season. Four of the last six here have been wins too and Stanley have been beaten in seven of their 12 on the road. Finally, it's FLEETWOOD to beat a Carlisle side well adrift at the bottom of the table. They are now seven points away from safety. The hosts have lost just one of their four games under Pete Wild, with the last two ending in victory.

Looking for a bit more? Alongside the five picks which made our final accumulator, others were discussed on the latest episode of This Week's Acca. Two of those came from the Championship and SUNDERLAND will be a popular selection for many when they host bottom of the table Plymouth. The Black Cats remain in the automatic promotion mix and should be confident of success against an Argyle side hammered 5-0 by Burnley in midweek.