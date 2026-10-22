Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.

Perhaps this could be STOKE’s season after years of Sky Bet Championship obscurity. Mark Robins’ side have won six of their previous eight games, with their one defeat being against title-chasing Middlesbrough. In fact, their losses this season have come solely at the hands of fellow top-eight sides.

That should put them in a strong position as they welcome a struggling Bristol City outfit with just one win from their last six to their name. Blackburn and Sheffield United have inflicted back-to-back 1-0 defeats on them too.

Sticking in the second tier where Preston are worth opposing at the prices. They have only taken one point from the last 18 on offer and that came at the 10 men of QPR where North End squandered a two goal advantage.

WEST BROM are the visitors. They’ve won each of their last two and have only lost three in the league all season (W6 D2). Those defeats came against Middlesbrough, Wolves and Birmingham, three top sides with the latter two local rivals. On the road, the Baggies have beaten Norwich, Derby and Wrexham and they have bested each of the four sides directly above Preston in the table.

The standout price on the slate comes from League Two where BARNET host Oldham. Don’t get deterred by the Bees' 3-1 defeat at home to Swindon as the visitors scored with each of their first three shots of the game. Heading into that fixture, Barnet were unbeaten in 11 (W7) and that was their first home defeat of the campaign (W4 D1).

Visitors Oldham were beaten 3-0 by Walsall in midweek. Heading into that clash the Latics were three unbeaten but they are the worst travellers in the division (W0 D1 L4), taking just one point from the 15 on offer and this will be their second away trip of the week.

EXETER complete the fourfold as they host Fleetwood. The hosts have had the hardest start of any side in the fourth tier based on the points per game average of their opponents, but sit in the top 10 with four wins. They are the divisions lowest scorers with eight goals but that can be offset with their impressive defensive record epitomised by the fact their keeper has kept more clean sheets (7) then he has conceded goals (6).

Fleetwood have only won one of seven while only two sides have conceded more goals and xGA (21.1) than them this campaign.