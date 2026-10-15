This Week's Acca spies some Saturday success with an 11/1 fourfold and 45/1 sixfold across the EFL.
Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.
A perfect home record (W5, scored 16, conceded four) has helped SOUTHAMPTON shrug off a points deduction and climb into the Championship top eight. Bolton shocked Wolves in midweek and have picked up lately, but they give up lots of chances, something Saints are likely to punish.
LEYTON ORIENT have had a tough schedule and should beat struggling Blackpool. The O's have shown promise lately by drawing at League One promotion chasers Bradford, beating Stevenage and pushing Plymouth close. Blackpool are winless since August and look poor defensively.
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY host relegation candidates AFC Wimbledon and there is little reason to overthink backing them. The Owls' only defeat came against Bradford and they have beaten several of the division's strugglers already, including a 7-2 win over Bromley.
READING are flying both in terms of underlying data and results. They have lost just once since opening day and won 5-1 at MK Dons last week. Wigan have lost six of their eight matches including all of their last four without scoring. They have failed to find the net in six of their matches too.
Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.
BRADFORD were unfortunate not to win Michael Duff's first game in charge, held 0-0 by Leyton Orient (xG: 1.17-0.30). They remain formidable both at home (W34 D10 L6 since start of 24/25) and defensively (five goals conceded and six clean sheets in nine league matches). Stevenage are in good form but tend to struggle away, winning just three of 18 on the road.
BARNET are unbeaten, have won three in a row and sit just a point off the top of League Two despite having played two games fewer than their rivals. Tranmere may be unbeaten at home but they're yet to host a team anywhere near the quality of the Bees.
Odds correct at 15:25 BST (15/10/26)
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