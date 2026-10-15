Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.

A perfect home record (W5, scored 16, conceded four) has helped SOUTHAMPTON shrug off a points deduction and climb into the Championship top eight. Bolton shocked Wolves in midweek and have picked up lately, but they give up lots of chances, something Saints are likely to punish.

LEYTON ORIENT have had a tough schedule and should beat struggling Blackpool. The O's have shown promise lately by drawing at League One promotion chasers Bradford, beating Stevenage and pushing Plymouth close. Blackpool are winless since August and look poor defensively.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY host relegation candidates AFC Wimbledon and there is little reason to overthink backing them. The Owls' only defeat came against Bradford and they have beaten several of the division's strugglers already, including a 7-2 win over Bromley.

READING are flying both in terms of underlying data and results. They have lost just once since opening day and won 5-1 at MK Dons last week. Wigan have lost six of their eight matches including all of their last four without scoring. They have failed to find the net in six of their matches too.