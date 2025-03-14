Following success at 8/1 last week, with the longer accumulator also landing at 22/1, our team are backing four teams to win at a whopping 40/1 on Saturday.

One of those comes from the Premier League, with NOTTINGHAM FOREST fancied to get the better of relegation-threatened Ipswich.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side sit third in the Premier League table, four points clear of Manchester City in fourth, while Ipswich are six points adrift of safety at the other end.

Two come from Sky Bet League One and we're siding with READING to continue their play-off push with a victory over Stevenage.

The Royals are two points behind Bolton who occupy the final spot in the top six and they boast the third-best home record in the division having lost just three of their 18 in front of their own supporters.