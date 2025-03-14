Following success at 8/1 last week, with the longer accumulator also landing at 22/1, our team are backing four teams to win at a whopping 40/1 on Saturday.
One of those comes from the Premier League, with NOTTINGHAM FOREST fancied to get the better of relegation-threatened Ipswich.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side sit third in the Premier League table, four points clear of Manchester City in fourth, while Ipswich are six points adrift of safety at the other end.
Two come from Sky Bet League One and we're siding with READING to continue their play-off push with a victory over Stevenage.
The Royals are two points behind Bolton who occupy the final spot in the top six and they boast the third-best home record in the division having lost just three of their 18 in front of their own supporters.
Stevenage, meanwhile, may be the first team on the clichéd beach, with them sitting 15 points clear of relegation and 12 points off the play-offs.
Elsewhere, it's a massive game at the top-end of that division and a team considering a massive price is WREXHAM as they travel to Wycombe.
Wanderers have won just two of six games following Mike Dodds' arrival as head coach, he replaced Matt Bloomfield who joined Luton.
Wrexham may have been beaten by Reading in midweek but they've been a solid travelling side all season with all five previous to that trip ending in victory.
Finally, we're siding with COLCHESTER's fine form leading them to another victory when they host Fleetwood.
The Cowley's have their side on a 12-game unbeaten run, with each of the last four being wins. That's put them ninth in the Sky Bet League Two table - just one point off the play-off places.
Odds correct at 1200 GMT (14/03/25)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.