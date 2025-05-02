CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 11/1 accumulator!

Sitting on +48.5pts profit for the season, our This Week's Acca team have two accumulators to back for the final day across the Sky Bet EFL. The 11/1 treble at midday The one which you see above kicks off at 12:30 so don't let that catch you out. The Championship is up first with plenty still to be decided. The title is out of BURNLEY's hands and all they can do is secure victory over Millwall while also hoping Leeds drop points to Plymouth. The Clarets are on for an unbeaten home record this season and the fact they would be on 100 points with a win shows how far clear the top two are to the remainder of the division.

While SHEFFIELD UNITED may have 'nothing to play for' in terms of the standings, their boss Chris Wilder has repeatedly spoken of his desire to reach 90 points. United have lost just twice at home to teams sat below them this season - 15 of the 20 ending in victory. Blackburn have a chance of the play-offs but season-long showings and a desire to enter the play-offs with momentum make the Blades the bet. Hull may need to win to secure survival but PORTSMOUTH have been strong against bottom end sides in front of their own supporters. They're also unbeaten in their last four. Just two of the Tigers' last seven have ended in victory and the pressure is massively on them to secure a result. As we've seen throughout the campaign, pressure isn't always a good thing. Pompey have lost just one of their last eight at home.

Our usual 3pm acca puts sole focus on the Sky Bet League One action, with little to play for in England's third tier. One of those things is final positions in the play-offs, with home advantage up for grabs in the second leg. CHARLTON could achieve just that with a win over Burton, who did their job and secured survival in midweek. The Addicks were beaten by Wrexham last time out but they've been a strong home side all season. They've lost just two of 22 with 14 ending in victory - their last home league defeat came on December 3.

Joining them in the play-offs will be STOCKPORT, who could well meet Saturday opponents Wycombe in the final should both get there. The problem for the hosts is their ability to beat the teams around and above them under Mike Dodds' guidance. The five defeats they've seen have come against Birmingham, Charlton, Reading, Leyton Orient and Wrexham. Five teams all in the top seven; five teams they also failed to score against. The two sides battling for the final play-off spot are LEYTON ORIENT and READING, and we're backing both for victories. The O's travel to a Huddersfield side who just want the season to end. Seven of their last eight have ended in defeat. Orient, meanwhile, are on a five-game winning run.

Reading have home advantage as they welcome Barnsley - a side beaten by bottom of the league Shrewsbury in their final home game of the campaign. The Royals have lost just one of their last ten in front of their own supporters, winning 14 of 22 at the Madejski. And finally, we're siding with record-breaking BIRMINGHAM as they travel to relegated Cambridge. The Blues' have 108 points on their tally and that figure is already the most ever by an EFL team, and they're well-placed to make it 111 to see out a remarkable campaign.