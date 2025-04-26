Crawley and Chesterfield held single-goal leads but it looked like that didn't matter due to results elsewhere.

Yet it looked like we'd have to settle for a loser when the clock moved just past 4pm.

Having landed an 8/1 treble on Easter Monday , the team selected four home sides for success in the penultimate round of EFL fixtures.

✅ BLACKBURN 2-1 Watford ✅ CRAWLEY 3-0 Northampton ✅ STOCKPORT 3-2 Lincoln ✅ CHESTERFIELD 4-1 Morecambe 🥳 It's another winner for This Week's Acca, with our Saturday fourfold landing at 17/2! +48.5pts in profit for the season 🫡 pic.twitter.com/eYbj7LfZ73 https://t.co/gV9DwnGfIv

But Stockport, who still had a chance of automatic promotion given Wrexham's involvement in the late kick-off, weren't ready to give up just yet.

Jayden Fevrier was a key figure in their comeback. The half-time substitute stuck in the 48th minute to halve the deficit.

Blackburn had managed to turn things around thanks to goals from Todd Cantwell and Tyrhys Dolan, and with the duo of Crawley and Chesterfield extending their respective leads, all eyes turned to Edgeley Park to see if we'd have a change in fortunes there.

And that's exactly what we got. Fevrier turned provider for Will Collar's equaliser in the 78th minute, returning the favour for assisting his earlier strike, with the substitute again getting the helper as Isaac Olaofe struck the winner moments later.

They held on, as did Blackburn, and with Chesterfield eventually winning 4-1 and Crawley also securing a three-goal victory, it marked an eighth winner of the season for This Week's Acca.

That moved the team to +48.5pts profit for the campaign ahead of the final round of EFL fixtures.