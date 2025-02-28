CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 12/1 accumulator!

NOTE: This Week's Acca was cut from 14/1 to 12/1 at 1625 GMT (28/02/25) The FA Cup may have reduced the schedule this weekend but our This Week's Acca team have a treble to back enhanced to 12/1. The first of those is that sole cup game taking place at 3pm on Saturday. BOURNEMOUTH were beaten by Wolves last weekend but they were affected by an early red card. The Cherries are enjoying a terrific season and they know the importance of silverware - this is a club who still do not have a major honour to their name. The other two picks come from Sky Bet League One. The first of those is a price booster with BRISTOL ROVERS backed for a home win over Rotherham.

The Gas are unbeaten in their last four at home under Iñigo Calderón, with the one game that wasn't a win being the 1-1 draw with promotion hopefuls Stockport. Rotherham's season has been one of huge disappointment and they've managed just two away wins in 16 league games, nine of which have been defeats. BURTON have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in fortunes under Gary Bowyer and that is backed to continue when they welcome Mansfield. This is a Mansfield side who have lost nine of their last ten games in all competitions while the Brewers have gained points in four of their last five in front of their own supporters.

Three other fancies... On the latest edition of the This Week's Acca podcast, three other teams were mentioned when building the final accumulator. The first of those was WIMBLEDON as they host Bromley. They've won each of their last five games in front of their own supporters and not only that, but they all seen clean sheets as well. Elsewhere, DONCASTER were fancied to get the better of Newport. Grant McCann's side remain in the automatic promotion spots and face a Newport outfit who have managed to win just three of their 16 league games on the road. The final team making up the bigger-priced accumulator is CHESTERFIELD as they host Crewe. Back-to-back home wins, each of which seeing them score at least three, should put them in a good position against a Crewe side who struggle to win matches away. BOURNEMOUTH vs Wolves

