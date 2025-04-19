Menu icon
this week's acca colby bishop

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Easter Monday

By Sporting Life
Football
Sat April 19, 2025 · 1 min ago

this week's acca
CLICK HERE for our 8/1 treble!

This Week's Acca is back with a second Easter edition, offering up both a treble and fivefold for a packed EFL weekend, starting in the Sky Bet Championship with PORTSMOUTH, who produced one of the most eye-catching results in the EFL on Good Friday as they thumped Norwich 5-3 at Carrow Road to boost their survival hopes.

At Fratton Park, where they have won 10 and drawn three of their last 15, they host a Watford team who have lost three of four and taken just a point from their last four away matches.

Alex Neil

MILLWALL were thrashed at Blackburn last time out to end a three-game winning streak that has shot them into play-off contention. The Den has returned to its formidable best under Alex Neil, with the Lions losing just one of their last seven and winning all of their last three at home. 'On the beach' Norwich have won once in nine and twice in 13, losing five of their last seven.

STOCKPORT refuse to give up on automatic promotion from League One, as unlikely as it now is. Four wins from five and eight wins and a draw from their last nine at Edgeley Park makes it hard to envisage a Huddersfield team in total disarray avoiding defeat. Town have lost nine of their last 12, remain without a permanent manager and sacked their sporting director on Saturday.

Fancy a fivefold?

this week's acca
CLICK HERE for our 33/1 acca!

League Two leaders PORT VALE, who felt the wrath of fate on Good Friday as Carlisle beat them courtesy of a stoppage-time penalty save as they pursue the greatest of Great Escapes, are backed to beat a Grimsby team thrashed 4-0 by SWINDON in their most recent fixture and threatening to free-fall out of the play-off race.

Ian Holloway

EFL legend Ian Holloway was the man who masterminded that thumping victory and we're also backing his men to continue their sensational form. He's amassed 49 points from 30 games since taking charge of a team destined for relegation and will be confident of beating a Bromley side who've taken just a point from their last four away games.

An honourable mention must also go to Oxford, or perhaps more accurately a dishonourable one for Cardiff.

The big-priced U's were making the longer acca until Omer Riza, who appeared to completely lose the plot in the latter days of his tenure, was replaced by Aaron Ramsey for the final three games of the season.

Odds correct at 1830 BST (19/04/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

