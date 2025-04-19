CLICK HERE for our 8/1 treble!

This Week's Acca is back with a second Easter edition, offering up both a treble and fivefold for a packed EFL weekend, starting in the Sky Bet Championship with PORTSMOUTH, who produced one of the most eye-catching results in the EFL on Good Friday as they thumped Norwich 5-3 at Carrow Road to boost their survival hopes. At Fratton Park, where they have won 10 and drawn three of their last 15, they host a Watford team who have lost three of four and taken just a point from their last four away matches.

MILLWALL were thrashed at Blackburn last time out to end a three-game winning streak that has shot them into play-off contention. The Den has returned to its formidable best under Alex Neil, with the Lions losing just one of their last seven and winning all of their last three at home. 'On the beach' Norwich have won once in nine and twice in 13, losing five of their last seven.

STOCKPORT refuse to give up on automatic promotion from League One, as unlikely as it now is. Four wins from five and eight wins and a draw from their last nine at Edgeley Park makes it hard to envisage a Huddersfield team in total disarray avoiding defeat. Town have lost nine of their last 12, remain without a permanent manager and sacked their sporting director on Saturday.

League Two leaders PORT VALE, who felt the wrath of fate on Good Friday as Carlisle beat them courtesy of a stoppage-time penalty save as they pursue the greatest of Great Escapes, are backed to beat a Grimsby team thrashed 4-0 by SWINDON in their most recent fixture and threatening to free-fall out of the play-off race.

EFL legend Ian Holloway was the man who masterminded that thumping victory and we're also backing his men to continue their sensational form. He's amassed 49 points from 30 games since taking charge of a team destined for relegation and will be confident of beating a Bromley side who've taken just a point from their last four away games.