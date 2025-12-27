Boxing Day's fourfold became the seventh acca of the season to miss out by one result, and fourth to fail by a single goal. Almost all of those near misses have come in the last month or so too, with just one of the last 21 sides backed to win being beaten (W14 D6 L1).
With our This Week's Acca team as close as they have been all season, they stick to the process with crossed fingers crossed for a change in fortune on Monday night, advising three multiples at 12/1, 40/1 and 70/1 - all enhanced by Sky Bet.
League One promotion chasers BOLTON made it tighter than we'd have liked by conceding a 90th-minute penalty against Rotherham last time out, but such is their belief they hit straight back to win in stoppage time - it's now 11 wins and a draw in their last 12 at home. Mansfield moved out of the relegation zone by coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Barnsley, but don't expect a repeat; Wanderers aren't as generous as the defensively hapless Tykes.
Only Bolton and Cardiff have taken more points on their own ground in League One than BRADFORD who have won four of their last five matches home and away. Bottom club Port Vale were thrashed 5-0 at Huddersfield on Boxing Day and are now winless in 11 league games (D4 L7).
BLACKPOOL are flying under new boss Ian Evatt, winning four of their last five. Rotherham are winless in seven third-tier games and have lost four successive matches, including a 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture just three or so weeks ago.
League Two leaders WALSALL are unbeaten in their last eight in all competitions (W6 D2). Oldham have won once in six matches.
STOCKPORT have had a wobble in form that coincided with the loss of Ollie Norwood to injury. He's now back, and even during their poor spell they were able to win 2-0 at a Doncaster side who are in real trouble having won once in 15 League One matches, losing all of their last four.
HUDDERSFIELD have come out of some shaky form by winning 3-1 at Rotherham and thrashing Port Vale 5-0. Northampton conceded five at Burton on Boxing Day and will struggle to contain the Terriers.
Table-topping CARDIFF have won nine of their 11 home games in League One this season and are in great form, winning six of their last seven league matches. Stevenage remain in the top six but have started to drop off, winning just two of their last 10 league games (W2 D5 L3).
Odds correct at 12:30 GMT (27/12/25)
