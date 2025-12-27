With our This Week's Acca team as close as they have been all season, they stick to the process with crossed fingers crossed for a change in fortune on Monday night, advising three multiples at 12/1, 40/1 and 70/1 - all enhanced by Sky Bet.

League One promotion chasers BOLTON made it tighter than we'd have liked by conceding a 90th-minute penalty against Rotherham last time out, but such is their belief they hit straight back to win in stoppage time - it's now 11 wins and a draw in their last 12 at home. Mansfield moved out of the relegation zone by coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Barnsley, but don't expect a repeat; Wanderers aren't as generous as the defensively hapless Tykes.

Only Bolton and Cardiff have taken more points on their own ground in League One than BRADFORD who have won four of their last five matches home and away. Bottom club Port Vale were thrashed 5-0 at Huddersfield on Boxing Day and are now winless in 11 league games (D4 L7).

BLACKPOOL are flying under new boss Ian Evatt, winning four of their last five. Rotherham are winless in seven third-tier games and have lost four successive matches, including a 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture just three or so weeks ago.

League Two leaders WALSALL are unbeaten in their last eight in all competitions (W6 D2). Oldham have won once in six matches.