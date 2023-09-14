Football accumulator tips: Sporting Life Acca for Saturday 16/09/23

ASTON VILLA are serious flat-track bullies. Between losing 5-1 and 3-0 at Newcastle and Liverpool they have scored 16 goals and conceded once in beating Everton, Hibs (twice) and Burnley, and stretched their winning run at Villa Park to nine matches.
Of Unai Emery's 30 league games in charge, six of their eight defeats have come against teams who finished in the Premier League's top five last season. Crystal Palace haven't beaten a team who finished in the top seven last term for more than a year.
NORWICH have started strongly on the pitch and on the spreadsheets, sitting fifth in the actual table and with the best expected goal difference (xGD) in the Sky Bet Championship. They are averaging more than 2.0 xG per game and madcap 4-4 draw at Southampton aside are allowing just 0.6 xGA per game.
Stoke sit 16th, which fairly reflects their mediocre start. Despite putting 10 goals past Rotherham in league and cup, they have scored just three across their other five matches.
LINCOLN are unbeaten in five since losing on the opening day and have beaten both Wycombe and Blackpool 3-0 in their only home games so far. They welcome a Carlisle side who are winless on the road and rank as League One's worst travellers according to the data, generating a measly 0.41 xGF per away game.
Sky Bet League Two leaders GILLINGHAM’s strong defence puts them in a good place against a Morecambe side who are struggling to create. Neil Harris’s men limited Harrogate to just 0.09 xG in victory last week and their latest opponents have lost both their away games without scoring.
Not only did Morecambe create only 0.80 xG across defeats at Mansfield and Harrogate, they allowed an alarming 6.53 at the other end.
Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning fourfold - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.
The latest episode is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.
Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.
Odds correct at 0930 BST (15/09/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.