BOURNEMOUTH sit fifth in the Premier League after a 3-0 win at Manchester United continued their astonishing progress under Andoni Iraola. They've beaten Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City at home already, conceding just once in the process, and should have too much for a Crystal Palace team who lost 5-1 at home to the Gunners on Saturday.

WREXHAM are the best home team in the Sky Bet EFL, winning just shy of 90% of league games at the Racecourse since Phil Parkinson took charge in 2021. Blackpool have improved lately, but this remains a fixture between League One promotion-chaser and a mid-table team; the price about a home win is too big.

Only leaders Walsall have taken more points at home in Sky Bet League Two than sixth-placed WIMBLEDON. Consistent against poorer opposition, five of the Dons' seven defeats have come against teams currently in the top nine. Swindon may have picked up at home recently, but they still sit 21st and in a battle for EFL survival.

SALFORD are a team to watch in League Two, with a strong run of form (W5 D2 L2) firing them up the table. It's the opposite for Barrow, whose win over out-of-form Fleetwood - a result that cost Charlie Adam his job - was their first since 5 October.