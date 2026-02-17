Fenerbahce vs Notting Forest tips, predictions, best bets and Europa League preview

1pt Nelson Semedo to be carded at 3/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)

The Vitor Pereira era at Nottingham Forest begins with a trip to Fenerbahce for the first leg of the Europa League play-off round.

He’s the fourth permanent manager at the City Ground this season and we’re only in February. It’s a Premier League record.

Forest started the season with Nuno Espirito Santo. He guided the side to a 7th place finish last season playing counter-attacking football to great effect.

He lasted until the start of September before he was replaced by Ange Postecoglou.

Ange’s stint in the hot seat only lasted eight games and his all-out-attack approach didn’t muster a single win (D2 L6).

Forest then turned to the more pragmatic Sean Dyche. He was tasked with keeping Forest in the top flight and was on track to do so.

Dyche also proved a dab hand in Europe, winning four of his six games on the continent (D1 L1) to finish 13th in the group stage.

Now it’s Pereira’s turn.