Fantasy Football tips and advice: Transfers and captains for Gameweek 37

So here it is, the penultimate gameweek of the fantasy football season.
The tightly packed fixture list means that these games are coming around quickly with the Gameweek 37 deadline set at 18:30 on Tuesday. Players have less than 48 hours to sort their teams before the next crucial set of games.
Sky players are already in the midst of a double gameweek, with 36 extending to cover these fixtures and the flexible nature of both transfers and captains means that players have until kick-off on each day to make any adjustments.
For FPL players though, the decisions made on Tuesday afternoon could be crucial in deciding mini-leagues and overall ranking.
Gameweek 36 saw a decent enough average tally of 38 points when we consider those who were sitting out due to the FA Cup final. Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane, two incredibly popular picks, played their part in trying to make up the difference with a combined 18 points.
With just two rounds of fixtures to go, we pick out our transfer suggestions to consider based on team needs alongside captaincy choices.
Another player who sits across two positions on the games, but Mason Greenwood's role as a midfielder on FPL makes him one of the best selections for Gameweek 37. The Manchester United man has been in great goalscoring form.
Greenwood's last seven Premier League games have brought six goals and one assist and that means he sits fourth in the FPL form charts for midfielders. After starting on the bench against Liverpool, he should return to the starting XI here with Paul Pogba either likely to slot back into his natural central midfield role or Marcus Rashford starting up front.
The youngster's showings will make it difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sit him out for consecutive games. Against a relegated Fulham side, there's a great chance that Greenwood is among the goals on Tuesday evening.
Over half of his total FPL points tally (104) has come in the last seven games (54). Sitting around the same price mark as Mason Mount, James Maddison and Jack Grealish, Greenwood's performances in recent weeks justified a price tag alongside other top fantasy football assets.
Perhaps it's down to Bruno Fernandes becoming a fantasy football must-have that Greenwood's selection rate remains low, with some opting against having two Manchester United assets in midfield. However, at this stage of the season with points up for grabs that others don't have, it could prove a key move.
Greenwood is in 9.5% of FPL teams and an even lower 5.52% on Sky. With games against Fulham and then Wolves coming up, the 19-year-old could well finish the campaign with a couple of goals ahead of the Europa League final at the end of the month.
Newcastle are safe from relegation and their attacking output has increased significantly as the campaign has progressed. Steve Bruce's side have scored in six of their last seven Premier League contests.
Callum Wilson would have been an ideal candidate for the fantasy football forward lines but his injury will keep him out for the remainder of the season. Despite that, a Newcastle asset looks a good one to have given their fixtures to finish off and the one who stands out is Allan Saint-Maximin.
While not picking up a goal or an assist in recent weeks, Saint-Maximin is Newcastle's biggest attacking threat and a more central role could bring goal involvement over the next two games. They finish the season with fixtures against Sheffield United (H) and Fulham (A) - two victories will be targeted.
Injury kept Saint-Maximin out of the two games against their final opponents earlier on in the season but he'll be fancied for a goal given the current situation. While the Blades secured a 1-0 win away at Everton at the weekend, Newcastle's recent showings in front of goal will make them difficult to keep out.
We can firmly place Saint-Maximin in the differential category on fantasy football. His selection rate is 4.37% on Sky and an even lower 3.1% on FPL. His points gained over the next two games won't be in a lot of other teams and he could be a 'riskier' move that pays off before the season is over.
It's another Kane v Salah debate when it comes to captaincy with both Tottenham and Liverpool having good looking fixtures in Gameweek 37. Spurs host Aston Villa while Liverpool go to Burnley - both of those games take place on Wednesday.
Alisson's remarkable 95th minute header to win it for Liverpool on Sunday may lead to some doubts about their goalscoring potential, they struggled to breakdown an already-relegated West Brom side, but the Baggies have become better as the season has progressed.
Burnley were also torn apart by Leeds and are going through a really poor run of results at Turf Moor. They are now without a win in ten home games while Liverpool have won six of their last eight away games in all competitions. Diogo Jota's injury should also mean another start for Salah here.
It shouldn't be in doubt but with those four forwards fit, Jurgen Klopp has rotated in the past. We don't have to worry about that now though and Salah looks a really strong captaincy option for Gameweek 37. He comes into the fixture in strong form with goals in five of his last seven league outings.
His Golden Boot rival is Kane, who also scored last time out. He got the first in a 2-0 win over Wolves which ended a mini-slump of two games without a goal. Against a Villa side who have managed to keep just one clean sheet in their last ten games, the Tottenham forward has a great chance of striking again.
Safer options:
Alternative options:
Tuesday
Wednesday
This is our ideal XI for the Gameweek and focuses on Gameweek 37 only. This XI doesn't take into account future fixtures and this is worth remembering when it comes to any potential transfers. Can be seen as a guide for the Free Hit chip on FPL.
---------------------------------------------------
GK: Ederson (MCI)
Should return after sitting out on Friday and could keep a clean sheet given Brighton's wasteful nature in front of goal. City will be eager to build momentum ahead of the Champions League final.
---------------------------------------------------
DEF: Aaron Cresswell (WHU)
West Brom's issues at defending set-pieces could see the West Ham defender grab an assist - while there is the potential for a clean sheet.
DEF: Stuart Dallas (LEE)
Now a fantasy football must-have, the Leeds 'defender' is currently playing as a centre midfielder and has taken 16 shots in his last eight games. He also scored three goals across that period.
DEF: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)
Had enough good performance in the win at West Brom where he got an assist on Alisson's remarkable goal. Potential for a clean sheet as Liverpool go to Burnley but also the possibility of attacking returns.
---------------------------------------------------
MID: Allan Saint-Maximin (NEW)
Newcastle have been in great form in front of goal and they take on relegated Sheffield United next. Could be a goalscoring performance for the midfielder.
MID: Mason Greenwood (MUN)
Six goals and one assist in his last seven outings and will be hopeful he can continue that good form as Manchester United face Fulham.
MID: Gareth Bale (TOT)
Assist, clean sheet and a bonus point against Wolves last time out takes his return over his last three games to a huge 30 points. Can continue that against a struggling Aston Villa defence.
MID: Raphinha (LEE)
Got an assist in Leeds' 4-0 hammering of Burnley and they'll be looking to carry that momentum into an away trip to Southampton.
MID: Mohamed Salah (LIV)
Got a goal in the win over West Brom and is a potential captaincy choice with Liverpool going to Burnley on Wednesday.
---------------------------------------------------
ATT: Harry Kane (TOT)
Another captaincy option with Tottenham hosting Aston Villa. Battling Salah for the Golden Boot and scored in the win over Wolves on Sunday.
ATT: Christian Benteke (CRY)
A player going under the radar but Christian Benteke currently on a three-game scoring run for Crystal Palace. One of the Premier League's form strikers currently.
---------------------------------------------------
FPL TEAM COST= 80.3