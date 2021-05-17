Fantasy Football tips and advice: Transfers and captains for Gameweek 37

So here it is, the penultimate gameweek of the fantasy football season.

The tightly packed fixture list means that these games are coming around quickly with the Gameweek 37 deadline set at 18:30 on Tuesday. Players have less than 48 hours to sort their teams before the next crucial set of games. Sky players are already in the midst of a double gameweek, with 36 extending to cover these fixtures and the flexible nature of both transfers and captains means that players have until kick-off on each day to make any adjustments. For FPL players though, the decisions made on Tuesday afternoon could be crucial in deciding mini-leagues and overall ranking. Gameweek 36 saw a decent enough average tally of 38 points when we consider those who were sitting out due to the FA Cup final. Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane, two incredibly popular picks, played their part in trying to make up the difference with a combined 18 points. With just two rounds of fixtures to go, we pick out our transfer suggestions to consider based on team needs alongside captaincy choices.

Should I transfer in Mason Greenwood? Position: Midfielder/Forward

Midfielder/Forward Sky cost: 8.7

8.7 FPL cost: 7.2

Another player who sits across two positions on the games, but Mason Greenwood's role as a midfielder on FPL makes him one of the best selections for Gameweek 37. The Manchester United man has been in great goalscoring form. Greenwood's last seven Premier League games have brought six goals and one assist and that means he sits fourth in the FPL form charts for midfielders. After starting on the bench against Liverpool, he should return to the starting XI here with Paul Pogba either likely to slot back into his natural central midfield role or Marcus Rashford starting up front. The youngster's showings will make it difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sit him out for consecutive games. Against a relegated Fulham side, there's a great chance that Greenwood is among the goals on Tuesday evening. Over half of his total FPL points tally (104) has come in the last seven games (54). Sitting around the same price mark as Mason Mount, James Maddison and Jack Grealish, Greenwood's performances in recent weeks justified a price tag alongside other top fantasy football assets. Perhaps it's down to Bruno Fernandes becoming a fantasy football must-have that Greenwood's selection rate remains low, with some opting against having two Manchester United assets in midfield. However, at this stage of the season with points up for grabs that others don't have, it could prove a key move. Greenwood is in 9.5% of FPL teams and an even lower 5.52% on Sky. With games against Fulham and then Wolves coming up, the 19-year-old could well finish the campaign with a couple of goals ahead of the Europa League final at the end of the month.

Should I transfer in Allan Saint-Maximin? Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Sky cost: 8.1

8.1 FPL cost: 5.1

Newcastle are safe from relegation and their attacking output has increased significantly as the campaign has progressed. Steve Bruce's side have scored in six of their last seven Premier League contests. Callum Wilson would have been an ideal candidate for the fantasy football forward lines but his injury will keep him out for the remainder of the season. Despite that, a Newcastle asset looks a good one to have given their fixtures to finish off and the one who stands out is Allan Saint-Maximin. While not picking up a goal or an assist in recent weeks, Saint-Maximin is Newcastle's biggest attacking threat and a more central role could bring goal involvement over the next two games. They finish the season with fixtures against Sheffield United (H) and Fulham (A) - two victories will be targeted. Injury kept Saint-Maximin out of the two games against their final opponents earlier on in the season but he'll be fancied for a goal given the current situation. While the Blades secured a 1-0 win away at Everton at the weekend, Newcastle's recent showings in front of goal will make them difficult to keep out. We can firmly place Saint-Maximin in the differential category on fantasy football. His selection rate is 4.37% on Sky and an even lower 3.1% on FPL. His points gained over the next two games won't be in a lot of other teams and he could be a 'riskier' move that pays off before the season is over.

Who should I captain in Gameweek 37?

It's another Kane v Salah debate when it comes to captaincy with both Tottenham and Liverpool having good looking fixtures in Gameweek 37. Spurs host Aston Villa while Liverpool go to Burnley - both of those games take place on Wednesday. Alisson's remarkable 95th minute header to win it for Liverpool on Sunday may lead to some doubts about their goalscoring potential, they struggled to breakdown an already-relegated West Brom side, but the Baggies have become better as the season has progressed. Burnley were also torn apart by Leeds and are going through a really poor run of results at Turf Moor. They are now without a win in ten home games while Liverpool have won six of their last eight away games in all competitions. Diogo Jota's injury should also mean another start for Salah here. It shouldn't be in doubt but with those four forwards fit, Jurgen Klopp has rotated in the past. We don't have to worry about that now though and Salah looks a really strong captaincy option for Gameweek 37. He comes into the fixture in strong form with goals in five of his last seven league outings. His Golden Boot rival is Kane, who also scored last time out. He got the first in a 2-0 win over Wolves which ended a mini-slump of two games without a goal. Against a Villa side who have managed to keep just one clean sheet in their last ten games, the Tottenham forward has a great chance of striking again.

Fantasy Premier League tips: Gameweek 37 captain picks Safer options: Mohamed Salah; Harry Kane; Bruno Fernandes Alternative options: Mason Greenwood; Allan Saint-Maximin; Raphinha

Sky Fantasy Football tips: Gameweek 37 captain picks Tuesday Bruno Fernandes; Raphinha; Kai Havertz Wednesday Mohamed Salah; Harry Kane; Allan Saint-Maximin