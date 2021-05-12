Fantasy Football tips and advice: Transfers and captains for Gameweek 36

Gameweek 36 kicks off just 24 hours after a hectic Gameweek 35 ends but there are some fantasy football dilemmas with four teams not involved.

Three of the current Premier League's top four will sit out this gameweek because of the FA Cup final and that leaves some in a situation where they won't have 11 players available. However, using transfers this week, even risking a -4 hit, may prove to be a good move with others in mini-leagues also in the same situation with absent players.

Which teams are not playing in FPL's Gameweek 36? Arsenal

Chelsea

Leicester

Manchester United

The biggest issue with this gameweek isn't the fact that four teams are sitting out but rather which teams aren't playing - and how popular their fantasy football assets are. The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw will all score 0 this weekend. The advice is to keep those players in, though, unless budget restrictions force a one-week transfer where they return in time for Gameweek 37. Those with high selection rates will remain popular after this gameweek ends and that is worth bearing in mind when it comes to making those transfers. An important point to remember here is that the Sky Fantasy game has tagged on the next lot of fixtures to Gameweek 36, whereas FPL has separated them into two. For clarity, when we say a team isn't playing in this gameweek, we are referring to the FPL game due to the captaincy, transfers and selection rules being more flexible on Sky. With this tricky weekend coming up, we pick out our transfer suggestions to consider based on team needs alongside captaincy choices.

Should I transfer in Raphinha? Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Sky cost: 6.8

6.8 FPL cost: 5.4

Look, I'm not one to exaggerate but I think that Raphinha might be the best player in the world. I've mentioned him in previous fantasy football articles, alongside some Leeds betting previews where he has delivered, but after a few games on the sideline due to injury, now looks like the perfect time to bring the winger back into your starting line-up. Leeds did very well during a tough run of recent fixtures. They beat Manchester City and Tottenham alongside picking up points against Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. While Raphinha missed the games against Liverpool, United and Brighton, he made an instant impact with an assist as a substitute against Spurs. CLICK HERE for Raphinha's Infogol profile with statistics That showing should mean he's fit enough for a return to the starting XI here. Leeds are involved in Gameweek 36 and they have three nice fixtures to conclude the season - they face Burnley (A), Southampton (A) and West Brom (H). Leeds are the bookies' favourites as they travel to Turf Moor this weekend and Raphinha will cause problems for the Burnley full-backs. Six goals and seven assists for a newly-promoted team in his first Premier League season shows the impact that he has had. Raphinha is Leeds' best player (I know that statement will cause a few arguments). The great thing about him as well is how good a fantasy football asset he is. Kalvin Phillips is a vital cog of this Marcelo Bielsa side but doesn't deliver much in terms of FF points - Raphinha is the one that you want. There is the potential for assists given Patrick Bamford's goal against Tottenham, which could signal a scoring run until the end of the season, while Raphinha has shown he can strike from open play or set-piece situations. His selection rate remains low so there are points on offer that many other players won't have. He's in 5.1% of FPL teams and 2.28% of Sky sides. The interesting point there is that 27.4% of the top-1,000 teams on Sky have Raphinha - the best players on that game look to him for points.

Should I transfer in Lucas Digne? Position: Defender

Defender Sky cost: 8.6

8.6 FPL cost: 6.2

Everton were flagged up as a team to target in GW35 and part of the reason for that was their GW36 fixture. They take on relegated Sheffield United on Sunday, and while their forwards will be hoping for a goal, there's a strong case to be made for a clean sheet. The Blades have scored 18 goals in 35 Premier League games this season, the lowest in England's top flight by a considerable margin. Infogol's expected goals table also has them sat at the bottom and they will want the season to end as quickly as possible. CLICK HERE for Lucas Digne's Infogol profile with statistics Everton still have European football in their sights and anything less than victory here will be seen as a very bad outcome. Lucas Digne has been targeted for this gameweek because he is a regular starter for the Toffees and provides an attacking threat down the left side. He can take set-pieces too and has seven assists to his name this season. While we hope for a clean sheet in this game, we may also be looking for points coming from an attacking return too. With goalscoring an issue, Sheffield United have also conceded 62 over the course of the campaign - their goal difference is an incredibly bad -44. Digne isn't as much of a differential player as Raphinha but a lot of teams don't have him. His selection rate on FPL is 10.9% with 6.8% on Sky. Everton may have Manchester City on th final day, but Digne can rack up the points in games against the Blades and Wolves before it - both sit at 2 on FPL's Fixture Difficulty Rating.

Who should I captain in Gameweek 36?

The issue with certain players being missing for Gameweek 36 on FPL is that a few of them are often popular captaincy choices. However, the fixture list presents the opportunity to look around and capitalise on other teams' involvement. Leeds' good return during a tough run of fixtures may see fantasy football players put faith back into Patrick Bamford after his goal against Tottenham. He's enjoyed a great season but was enduring a scoreless run of five games before one last time out. Bamford has 15 goals and eight assists this season but another Leeds asset to consider is Raphinha. His return to the starting XI will be a welcome boost for the Whites and he could see a good return as they go to Turf Moor. In terms of the big hitters, a lot of players will be backing Mohamed Salah with the C as Liverpool go to relegated West Brom. He remains the second-highest points scoring forward on Sky and third in the midfielder list on FPL. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Salah as the most selected captain when the FPL starts are published for the weekend. Wolves' poor form means some may turn to Harry Kane. He's blanked in back-to-back games now but did score braces against Everton and Newcastle before injury forced him to sit out the second half of Double Gameweek 32. While Manchester City players shouldn't be a gamble, the uncertainty surrounding their starting XI always makes it difficult to predict for fantasy football. However, with a few weeks separating them and the Champions League final, Pep Guardiola may go full strength for the next few games. It's difficult to look past Kevin De Bruyne or Ilkay Gundogan if they are involved. City go to Newcastle and will want to celebrate their title in style. For Sky players, that game being the only one on Friday means the advantage of seeing team news but FPL players may want a good vice captain just in case.

Fantasy Premier League tips: Gameweek 36 captain picks Safer options: Mohamed Salah; Patrick Bamford; Harry Kane Alternative options: Raphinha; Lucas Digne; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Sky Fantasy Football tips: Gameweek 36 captain picks Friday Kevin De Bruyne; Ilkay Gundogan; Joao Cancelo Saturday Patrick Bamford; Raphinha; Michail Antonio Sunday Mohamed Salah; Harry Kane; Dominic Calvert-Lewin Tuesday Bruno Fernandes; Patrick Bamford; Kai Havertz Wednesday Mohamed Salah; Harry Kane; Jesse Lingard