Fantasy Football tips and advice: Transfers and captains for Gameweek 34

It's time for Gameweek 34 of the fantasy football season and Tom Carnduff details his transfers and captaincy advice.

Gameweek 33 saw some popular selections deliver points, with Ben Chilwell grabbing an assist alongside his clean sheet for Chelsea while Mason Mount and Kelechi Iheanacho rewarded Sky players with man of the match performances. With Champions League action providing a few days between the two Gameweeks, Gameweek 34 gets underway on Friday night as Southampton take on Leicester and concludes with Burnley's clash with West Ham on Monday. Whether you are ahead in the league or looking to close the gap, we have three transfer suggestions to consider based on team needs alongside captaincy choices.

Should I transfer in Diego Llorente? Position: Defender

Defender Sky cost: 6.6

6.6 FPL cost: 4.4

A player who has suffered a disrupted debut campaign in the Premier League due to injury, Diego Llorente is back fit and has nailed down a starting role in this Leeds defence. At 4.4 on FPL and 6.6 on Sky, Llorente is among the cheaper defenders available to fantasy football players and his recent form isn’t that of a player who should have a selection rate as low as he does. Click here for Diego Llorente's Infogol profile and stats Llorente is in 0.2% of FPL teams and an even lower 0.05% on Sky. There is huge potential for points gained here that many, many others won’t have and he has delivered during a tough run for Marcelo Bielsa’s men. The last six appearances have brought a significant 29 points on FPL - a statistic made even more impressive by the fact that Leeds faced Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United during that run. A clean sheet last time out combined with a goal against Liverpool led to 17 points on FPL, with 21 to Sky players for tackles and passes tiers hit in the Elland Road draw with Jurgen Klopp’s side. FPL’s current form rating of 5.2 puts him level with midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin and higher than Mason Mount (4.5) and Diogo Jota (4.5) - the latter two midfielders have a selection rate higher than 17%. Concerns about Leeds’ defence shouldn’t be as big as they were in the first-half of the season, Bielsa’s side sit joint-seventh for clean sheets this season, and there is the potential for more before the conclusion of the campaign. Leeds finish their season with fixtures against Brighton (A), Spurs (H), Burnley (A), Southampton (A) and West Brom (H).

Should I transfer in Matheus Pereira? Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Sky cost: 7.7

7.7 FPL cost: 5.5

There may be a feeling of missing out on Matheus Pereira given his recent form but that provides further appeal in bringing the West Brom man in. Relegation for the Baggies is looking more and more likely but Pereira has been performing in big ways. His goal against Aston Villa made it four goals from his last four outings. That run also includes two assists in the shock 5-2 win over Chelsea. Pereira's recent performances are also highlighted in the fact that his form score of 10.5 is the highest of any player on the FPL game currently. Click here for Matheus Pereira's Infogol profile and stats It's not tempted many people into selecting him though and Pereira remains a differential asset at this stage. His FPL selection rate is 5.0% with a lower 2.57% on Sky. This week sees West Brom take on rivals Wolves, a side who have really struggled in recent weeks. Their campaign has been one of disappointment and they conceded four in a home loss to Burnley last time out. Pereira scored two when these sides last met - a 3-2 win for the Baggies - and will hold confidence that he can add to his tally again. Either side of clean sheets against struggling Fulham and Sheffield United, Wolves conceded a combined seven goals to Burnley and West Ham. Captain material? Perhaps. West Brom are heading back to the Sky Bet Championship but performances have been better in recent weeks - they have scored ten goals in their last four contests.

Should I transfer in Chris Wood? Position: Forward

Forward Sky cost: 8.5

8.5 FPL cost: 6.3

A player in red hot form and one who is firmly a differential at this very late stage of the season. Chris Wood's selection rate is 2.6% on FPL and an even lower 0.83% on Sky. He may not be the 'glamorous' choice and Burnley often see their assets overlooked on fantasy football but Wood's recent showings have been excellent. He has scored in four of his last six games - that includes a hat-trick against Wolves last time out. Click here for Chris Wood's Infogol profile and stats This week sees them welcome West Ham to Turf Moor, and while the Hammers find themselves in the top-four race, their defence has been prone to conceding goals. Only Leeds have conceded more among top-half teams this season - David Moyes' men have seen 11 scored past them in their last five. Burnley are on a seven-game scoring run and Wood has played a big part of that. A point of interest is that, while he does have six goals across his last six, that spell has also brought three assists - that is the same amount as his last two seasons combined. Matej Vydra has been the main one to benefit from this but he also grabbed the assist on Ashley Westwood's goal against Wolves. That has led to a form rating of 9.2 on FPL - only Pereira (10.5) has a higher figure. Wood's 6.3 FPL cost is a bargain too. He's cheaper than Chelsea's Olivier Giroud (6.7), Wolves' Willian Jose (6.8) and Tottenham's Carlos Vinicius (6.9). Wood's 54 points gained across his last six games is higher than those three totals across the entire season. After West Ham, Burnley finish the season with games against Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Liverpool (H) and Sheffield United (A) - we can expect a few more goals before the campaign reaches its conclusion.

Who should I captain in Gameweek 34?

If we're sticking with the big hitters, it's difficult to look past Harry Kane this week. Tottenham take on a relegated Sheffield United side and Kane will be viewing this as a great opportunity to add to his tally. He netted two in the 2-2 draw with Everton before an ankle injury saw him miss the win over Southampton, that robbed us of double gameweek potential, but he can return to the scoresheet on Sunday night. Kane is likely to be the most captained player on FPL this weekend so it's a wise call to make him your captain if you're looking to keep ahead of those in the mini-leagues. Mohamed Salah might be one to avoid just because Liverpool face Manchester United at 16:30 on Sunday - that could well end up being another dull 0-0 draw as has been the case in many games between the 'big six'. The same could be said for Bruno Fernandes, who has not contributed in fantasy football teams recently. Differential captains include Matheus Pereira, if West Brom can continue their scoring ways, while Kelechi Iheanacho's form for Leicester gives hope to more goals as they take on a Southampton side with five losses in their last seven outings - with 15 conceded over that period.

Fantasy Premier League tips: Gameweek 34 captain picks Safer options: Harry Kane; Kevin De Bruyne; Son Heung-min Alternative options: Kelechi Iheanacho; Matheus Pereira; Chris Wood

Sky Fantasy Football tips: Gameweek 34 captain picks Friday Kelechi Iheanacho; Jamie Vardy; Timothy Castagne Saturday Kevin De Bruyne; Kai Havertz; Patrick Bamford Sunday Harry Kane; Son Heung-min; Allan Saint-Maximin Monday Chris Wood; Jesse Lingard; Matheus Pereira