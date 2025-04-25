FA Cup tips: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 30/1 Man City to win

What a season this has been for Nottingham Forest. While no manager is ever likely to match the dizzy heights hit by Brian Clough, Nuno Espirito Santo is within touching distance of reaching legendary status at the City Ground. As their unrelenting pursuit of Champions League qualification continued via a 2-1 win at Tottenham on Monday, Forest are now just two games from winning their first major trophy since 1990. That stretch without success is no surprise for a club who spent 23 years outside the top flight. Were they to lift silverware within three campaigns of returning, it would be at least as equally remarkable as a top-five finish. Both, though, may prove to be just beyond them. As their Premier League rivals seemingly find form at exactly the wrong time from Forest's perspective, the same can be said ahead of this FA Cup semi-final. Had it taken place a month or so ago, the likelihood of an upset felt far greater. But in recent weeks, Manchester City are showing far too many signs of being good at football again.

What are the best bets?

Following a complete rebuild, both in terms of January signings, formation and team selection, City are very much back. Since returning from the last international break on March 30, Pep Guardiola's side have won five and drawn one match, scoring 13 and conceding only four goals. It's their longest unbeaten sequence since defeat at Tottenham in October triggered the sudden collapse of the Guardiola dynasty. Their latest victory, a 2-1 home win over Aston Villa, was even a return to the City of old, striking in stoppage time having eventually ground an opponent down. What had appeared to be a disastrous season is looking increasingly like it will end with a third-place finish and an FA Cup win. But on Sunday they are too short to back. And so are Forest. Back in early March when these sides met at the City Ground it ended in a narrow Forest win. Nuno's men were only a little shorter for victory on home soil than they are at the home of football. One to avoid.

Show me the way to back Murillo

Instead, I'm back to my favourite: MURILLO. The Forest centre-back is the biggest price he has been all season TO SCORE ANYTIME at 30/1 and TO SCORE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX at 125/1 and that is where my money will be going.

The Brazilian's eccentricities, as well as his superb defending, have seen him become something of a cult hero this season. There is surely no better stage than Wembley for him to finally land his goal from distance have repeatedly tried over the past year, hitting the crossbar as recently as three weeks ago.

Murillo hits the bar in injury time! 😱 pic.twitter.com/dPcBpoR4Yy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 5, 2025

A staggering 14 of his 23 attempts this term have come from outside the box He doesn't often hit the target (six of 23) although he has done so with two of his three attempts in the FA Cup. In a game of this magnitude I'm happy to back him to have 1+ TOTAL SHOTS at 6/4 and 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET at 13/2 as well.

City's movement away from playing four centre-backs in favour of attacking midfielders Matheus Nunes and Nico O'Reilly at full-back instead giving Murillo far greater chance of having an attempt at a set-piece, situations where eight of his shots have come this season.

