Pep guardiola

Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa: Matheus Nunes scores late as City win

By Jake Osgathorpe
Football
Tue April 22, 2025 · 1h ago

Matheus Nunes was the hero for Manchester City as they won 2-1 against Aston Villa, moving them third in the table.

The Portuguese midfielder turned full-back scored in the 94th minute to grab three points in a tense and important encounter to greatly improve City's chances of finishing in the top five.

Villa fought valiantly and cause City plenty of problems, but their achilles heel of conceding late goals came back to bite them again.

Only Southampton have conceded more goals after the 85th minute in matches than Villa (8), and they were undone again late on, much to the disappointment of Unai Emery.

emery

Emery's side started the game impressively, and on-loan Manchester United man Marcus Rashford hit the post in the first minute.

City then got a hold of the game and went in front through Bernardo Silva in the seventh minute, but again, Villa posed serious problems for their hosts on the counter and were awarded on a penalty after a long VAR check that was dispatched by Rashford in the 18th minute.

There were only half-chances for either side before the break, and it was more of the same until just after the hour mark when Rashford burst through and rounded Stefan Ortega only to hit the side netting.

Both goalkeepers were forced into saves in the ensuing half an hour but neither side looked like finding a winner. That was until substitute Jeremy Doku dribbled past Axel Disasi and put in a delightful low cross across the six-yard box that was fired home beyond the back-post by Nunes.

The win sees City move four points clear of seventh-placed Villa and sixth-placed Chelsea in their hunt for Champions League qualification, while Villa are two points adrift of fifth.

Both sides are in FA Cup semi-final action this weekend, with Villa taking on Crystal Palace and City facing Nottingham Forest.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

