FA Cup tips: Man City vs Liverpool predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: FA Cup 1pt Dominik Szoboszlai to score anytime at 11/2 (William Hill, BetVictor) 1pt Szoboszlai 1+ assists at 6/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Szoboszlai to be shown a card at 9/2 (General) ***All bets in 90 minutes Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Saturday, 12:45 BST TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

I've written a lot about Liverpool this season and quite honestly I'm none the wiser; which version of Arne Slot's team will turn up on any given day remains guesswork. That level of inconsistency has left the Reds fighting for Champions League qualification and, if you believe the reports, their Dutch manager fighting for his job less than 12 months after delivering the Premier League title. Manchester City have only been slightly better. Despite having won only one of their previous five matches heading into it, Pep Guardiola's team upset Arsenal at Wembley to comfortably win the Carabao Cup final in their last game before the international break. Nothing more than a Pep swansong With City a fair bit of odds-on and Liverpool a general 29/10 the 1x2 is best avoided for what ought to be a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final.