FA Cup tips: Man City vs Liverpool predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: FA Cup
1pt Dominik Szoboszlai to score anytime at 11/2 (William Hill, BetVictor)
1pt Szoboszlai 1+ assists at 6/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Szoboszlai to be shown a card at 9/2 (General)
***All bets in 90 minutes
Kick-off: Saturday, 12:45 BST
TV: TNT Sports 1
Live odds, form and stats
I've written a lot about Liverpool this season and quite honestly I'm none the wiser; which version of Arne Slot's team will turn up on any given day remains guesswork.
That level of inconsistency has left the Reds fighting for Champions League qualification and, if you believe the reports, their Dutch manager fighting for his job less than 12 months after delivering the Premier League title.
Manchester City have only been slightly better.
Despite having won only one of their previous five matches heading into it, Pep Guardiola's team upset Arsenal at Wembley to comfortably win the Carabao Cup final in their last game before the international break.
With City a fair bit of odds-on and Liverpool a general 29/10 the 1x2 is best avoided for what ought to be a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final.
Who can we rely on then?
DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI is perhaps the only Liverpool player whose performances have never dropped this term, although Hugo Ekitike has managed to shine during his debut campaign with the club.
Szoboszlai has 12 goals and eight assists already, by far his most productive season at Anfield - much-needed given the drop-off we have seen from Mohamed Salah that has accelerated his departure by a year.
The Hungary captain is rarely out of the action, providing a goal involvement in 10 of his last 16 Liverpool appearances, and being booked in four of his last seven.
At generous 11/2 quotes TO SCORE ANYTIME and 6/1 for 1+ ASSISTS he is advised in both markets.
He's available at 11/5 to score or assist but I prefer to take both singles as it provides better returns to level stakes should only one win, and gives us the chance of winning twice - Szoboszlai has managed this on a couple of occasions already this season.
He is also backed TO BE SHOWN A CARD at 9/2.
Even without his recent bookings streak the midfielder has been shown nine yellows and a red in 43 club matches this term, with another yellow in four games for Hungary, making the price value.
Odds correct at 16:00 BST (1/4/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.