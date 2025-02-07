FA Cup tips: Aston Villa vs Tottenham best bets, preview and BuildABet

0.5pt Bergvall to be sent off at 40/1 (General) All in 90 minutes

“I don’t worry about being judged or who’s judging. I think ultimately my responsibility is that I try and get the players I have to perform to the best of their abilities and to tackle the challenges we’ve got at the moment.”

Ange Postecoglou cut a lonely figure on the touchline at Anfield on Thursday night as his Tottenham side turned in a limp display to be thrashed 4-0 in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Liverpool.

"It’s fair to say we didn’t really get to the levels we needed to," the Spurs boss continued.

“It was always going to be a big challenge for us, they’re obviously a very good side and in a great moment with all their players in very good form.

“But for us to give ourselves an opportunity, we had to be a lot more aggressive with and without the ball and we weren’t. We allowed them to control the game.

“It was a great opportunity for us to get to a final and to let it slip was disappointing.”

The Australian looked frankly exhausted in his post-match interview, no doubt a result of his team's performances - which have them sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table - and the unrelenting questions about his tactics, his future and the situation in general.

Unfortunately for both him and what's left of his squad, there is simply no respite.