The FA Cup fourth round replays take place this midweek, and George Gamble is on hand to provide best bets from across the matches.

Football betting tips: FA Cup 2pts Sheffield United -1.5 Asian handicap at 13/10 (Unibet) 2pts Burnley to beat Ipswich at 9/10 (Betfred) 1pt Luton to win and Both Teams to Score v Grimsby at 16/5 (William Hill) 1pts Sheff Wed to win and Under 4.5 Goals v Fleetwood at 5/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Burnley v Ipswich Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Burnley 4/5 | Draw 12/5 | Ipswich 10/3 Burnley will consider themselves unfortunate that they were unable to progress at the first time of asking in their away trip to Ipswich Town as they dominated possession, registered more shots on target and outplayed their League One opposition. However, on home soil, Vincent Kompany’s men will feel confident that they can get the job done here. Ipswich Town have secured victory just once across their last five outings across all competitions with three of those being draws. Their away record makes for worse viewing as the Tractor Boys have failed to win any of their last five road trips, losing twice. Although, they have managed to get on the scoresheet in four of those, this visit to Turf Moor will prove a much sterner test. The visitors are flying in League One as they sit firmly in the playoff places. Their main focus will likely be pushing further up the table and into the top two for automatic promotion and after being dominated on their own patch, an away win at Championship leaders looks very unlikely. BURNLEY TO WIN is priced up at 9/10 here and that looks to be the best play for this encounter as the Clarets prove too good for Kieran McKenna’s side. CLICK HERE to back Burnley to win with Sky Bet They failed to hit the back of the net in the reverse fixture, but they should manage to here considering they have slotted in all 15 of their home games in the league this season. Score Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Ipswich (Sky bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1345 GMT (06/02/23)

Grimsby v Luton Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Grimsby 16/5 | Draw 5/2 | Luton 4/5 The Mariners put in an excellent performance away at Luton Town in the previous meeting and were able to claim a 2-2 draw against the Championship outfit. Although they saw just 38% of the ball, Grimsby registered more shots on target and were incredibly efficient at working goalkeeper Ethan Horvath. Luton will have been disappointed that they couldn’t get the job done after initially taking a 2-1 lead and now face a tricky trip to Blundell Park. However, they will be confident, especially considering they have emerged victorious in each of their last four away matches across all competitions and scoring at least twice on each occasion. The winner of this tie will face a trip to Southampton but with both sides coming into this off the back of victories, it could mean another exciting clash. The hosts have successfully hit the back of the net in ten of their 12 home league outings this term and they will be licking their lips at the prospect of causing an upset. However, they have conceded in eight of those matches and with Luton being consistent scorers on the road, we can perhaps expect goals at both ends. But cream always rises to the top and Luton are in good form right now. CLICK HERE to back Luton to win and Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet The 16/5 available on LUTON TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has plenty of appeal. Score Prediction: Grimsby 1-2 Luton (Sky bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1345 GMT (06/02/23)