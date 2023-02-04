Welsh outfit Wrexham were fantastic in the reverse fixture between these two sides as not only did they dominate the ball, but they registered an impressive 21 shots at goal with seven on target. It helped them to score three goals against the Championship outfit in front of their own fans, but they are in for a much tougher test when they travel up to Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United drew a blank away at Rotherham United at the weekend and they’ll be determined to put things right by bouncing back to winning ways at the first time of asking.

The Blades boast the second-best home record in the Championship and are scoring an average of just over two goals per game on home turf this season. But it’s also their defensive efforts that require attention as they have conceded less than a goal per match in front of their own fans.

However, in a similar vein, Wrexham boast the second-best away record in the National League having won nine of their 16 road trips. Five of those have been draws and their ability to consistently take at least a point on their travels is the catalyst behind their league position.

But they will need to quickly adjust to the step up in quality here and whilst they may contribute to the scoring count, it would be a grand achievement if they were to avoid a defeat here.

The 3-3 draw at the Racecourse Ground was met with positive publicity for Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. It’s contributed to the feel-good factor surrounding the club even further and they’ll relish the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with a Championship outfit.

Ultimately though, the Blades really should be too good for the visitors and given the hosts have hit the back of the net in 12 of their 14 home games this season, and twice or more in nine of those, they stand a good chance of covering a SHEFFIELD UNITED -1.5 ASIAN HANDICAP.

At 13/10, this looks to be a standout selection.