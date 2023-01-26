Nine Premier League teams were knocked out in the third round of the FA Cup. With the fourth round underway this weekend, our experts pick out their best bets.

Walsall v Leicester Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday

TV: BBC Red Button

Walsall 8/1 | Draw 4/1 | Leicester 3/10 Read Tom Carnduff's (@TomC_22) full FA Cup shocks preview here Having won just two of their first 11 league contests, Walsall have secured victory in eight of their 13 since - losing just twice across that run. They are one of the most in-form teams in Sky Bet League Two and would be well in the play-off mix had it not been for that slow start. They're not exactly blowing up the underlying metrics, but the momentum is firmly with them heading into this contest and a likely changed Leicester backline should create problems. As will set-pieces, with Walsall boasting the fifth-highest set play xG in League Two according to Opta Analyst. Combine that with Leicester having the fourth-worst set-piece xG in the Premier League and the mismatch is evident. You can get a best price of 17/2 on WALSALL TO WIN with a few bookmakers, and that's value worth backing based on form.

Southampton v Blackpool Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Southampton 4/9 | Draw 16/5 | Blackpool 21/4 Read Tom Carnduff's (@TomC_22) full FA Cup shocks preview here Mick McCarthy is in. The football won't be pretty but the aim is to be effective, and they could go strong in this one given that it is his first game at the helm. I'm giving BLACKPOOL a chance here for a couple of reasons, but I'm also prepared that it could not go as planned given that this is a team who are second-bottom in the league below their opponents. The first of which is hoping that McCarthy can get the instant impact he saw when taking the Cardiff job in January 2021. At that stage, the Bluebirds were 15th in the table with less than half the season remaining. McCarthy guided them to eighth - nine points adrift of the play-offs. Had that appointment come a couple of weeks earlier, they may well have broken into the top-six. They only lost three of their 22 matches under him in that campaign. It didn't work in the end, but Blackpool will absolutely take a record like that at this stage - starting with an FA Cup trip on Saturday.

Preston v Tottenham Kick-off time: 18:00 GMT, Saturday

TV: BBC One

Preston 9/1 | Draw 9/2 | Tottenham 2/7 Read Tom Carnduff's (@TomC_22) full FA Cup shocks preview here I don't really understand this Preston team, to be honest. You don't know what you're going to get. One week they're conceding four, the next they seem to be scoring the same amount. From convincing defeats to comfortable victories. It's a far cry from the team who drew 0-0 in five of their opening six league contests of the season (yes, that's not an error). Preston are comfortably 'mid-table' in terms of chances allowed to their opponents, and Tottenham's struggles to find ways through against Portsmouth - despite starting both Son Heung-min and Harry Kane - will give the hosts hope. There's some reluctance to take them in the outright market, but the 11/4 on PRESTON/DRAW double chance is attractive.