National League Wrexham welcome Sheffield United in the FA Cup on Sunday evening. James Cantrill proposes two best bets.

Football betting tips: FA Cup 2pts Over 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (General) 1pt Jayden Bogle to score anytime at 8/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

I am a Sheffield United fan. But it does not usually give me a predilection for them, particularly when betting, if anything, my cynical nature often gets the better of me. That said, I think the prices are a little odd for this match-up, and that the Blades are perhaps a touch long. After all, Paul Heckingbottom's side are galloping towards promotion in the Championship. They sit 13 points clear of third placed Watford. If the South Yorkshire outfit were to continue their current pace, they would amass over 93 points. For their trip to the Den in the last round, Sheff Utd named a side featuring Manchester City pair Tommy Doyle and James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye with Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sander Berge and Billy Sharp named amongst the substitutes.

There are some caveats to the Sheffield United agenda, of course. Wrexham's form for one. The Red Dragons currently top the National League having won all of their last six league games. The magnitude of the occasion for the hosts, created by their lowly ranking in the English football pyramid and amplified by the status of their owners, will obviously make the visitors cautious. Manager Phil Parkinson has also navigated his way round Championship opposition in the last round as Wrexham edged a seven goal thriller against Coventry. A case can be made for both sides and with that in-mind backing OVER 2.5 GOALS to be scored is the play. CLICK HERE to be Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Wrexham's three FA Cup games so far have seen 15 goals scored, with this angle landing in all three. If they are going to stand a chance of progressing here, I imagine they will have to outscore the Blades. Sticking along similar lines, I also like the hefty price available for JAYDEN BOGLE to SCORE ANYTIME at 8/1. CLICK HERE to back Jayden Bogle to score anytime with Sky Bet The wing-back has hit a real purple patch of late.

In his three starts since returning from injury he has found the net three times, one coming in the last round of this competition and the other two in the following game. Bogle should have extending his scoring streak to three games, he missed a 'big chance' (xG over 0.35) last Friday against Hull.