At this moment in time, this ailing Liverpool side is the antithesis of Roberto De Zerbi's swashbuckling Seagulls.

In their recent Premier League meeting Brighton ran riot, netting three times - just as they did at Anfield earlier in the campaign.

Post game, Jurgen Klopp said he struggled to remember a worse Liverpool performance, he has plenty to compare it to though.

His side's pre-season aspirations of a title challenge are long gone, and with only two league wins since the restart, Liverpool's chances of a top-four finish are also fading as they sit 10 points adrift.

Volatile tactics and subsequent rudimentary performances are part of the reason, as is their wasteful finishing and porous backline.

Klopp rang the changes for Liverpool's third-round replay with Wolves, but I do not think he can risk another drubbing here, after all, this is the Reds' most realistic shot at silverware this season.