Brighton welcome Liverpool in the FA Cup and James Cantrill previews the game picking out his best bet.
2pts Solly March anytime goalscorer at 11/2 (William Hill)
At this moment in time, this ailing Liverpool side is the antithesis of Roberto De Zerbi's swashbuckling Seagulls.
In their recent Premier League meeting Brighton ran riot, netting three times - just as they did at Anfield earlier in the campaign.
Post game, Jurgen Klopp said he struggled to remember a worse Liverpool performance, he has plenty to compare it to though.
His side's pre-season aspirations of a title challenge are long gone, and with only two league wins since the restart, Liverpool's chances of a top-four finish are also fading as they sit 10 points adrift.
Volatile tactics and subsequent rudimentary performances are part of the reason, as is their wasteful finishing and porous backline.
Klopp rang the changes for Liverpool's third-round replay with Wolves, but I do not think he can risk another drubbing here, after all, this is the Reds' most realistic shot at silverware this season.
The emphatic nature of Brighton's most recent victory has seen the hosts' price tumble. Previously they went off at a shade under 2/1. As I write, Albion are generally 17/10.
Brighton racked up 16 shots that afternoon, nine of which hit the target, and generated an xG of 1.96.
SOLLY MARCH scored twice and I fancy him to be amongst the goals once more as Liverpool return to the south coast. Backing him to SCORE ANYTIME is the bet.
Perhaps because of the form of Kaoru Mitoma on the other side, March's own performances have flown somewhat under the radar.
Since De Zerbi took charge, his offensive output has spiked. Now operating as a fully-fledged right winger, the goals have begun to flow.
Over his last six appearances, March has had 16 shots, assisting three and scoring four. It should have been five as he blazed a 'big chance' (0.35 xG+) over the bar against Leicester on Saturday.
Brighton have scored 19 goals in their last six games, hitting three or more on four occasions.
Given Liverpool's defensive woes, Albion could run up another hefty scoreline here and March represents the best value in the goalscorer market.
Score prediction: Brighton 4-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 40/1)
Odds correct at 1300 GMT (25/01/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.