Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Maidstone's Lamar Reynolds celebrates his goal against Ipswich

FA Cup fifth round draw: Maidstone away to Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry after giant-killing

By Sporting Life
16:01 · SUN January 28, 2024

Maidstone will play Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The National League South club from Kent pulled off one of the great upsets in FA Cup history by winning 2-1 at Ipswich on Saturday.

They will now travel to another Championship side to face the winners of the replay between the Owls and the Sky Blues in the last 16.

Holders Manchester City were drawn away at Luton and Newcastle face a trip to the winners of Monday’s tie between Blackburn and Wrexham.

Chelsea or Aston Villa will host Leeds or Plymouth while Brighton travel to Wolves and Bournemouth entertain Championship leaders Leicester.

Liverpool or Norwich will face Watford or Southampton, with both matches currently in progress as the draw took place.

The winners of the replay between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest face Newport or Manchester United, who play later on Sunday.

FA Cup fifth-round draw in full

  • Blackburn or Wrexham v Newcastle
  • Chelsea or Aston Villa v Leeds or Plymouth
  • Bournemouth v Leicester
  • Liverpool or Norwich v Watford or Southampton
  • Bristol City or Nottingham Forest v Newport or Manchester United
  • Wolves v Brighton
  • Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry v Maidstone
  • Luton v Manchester City

Ties to be played w/c February 26.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS