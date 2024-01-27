Sporting Life
Maidstone's Lamar Reynolds celebrates his goal against Ipswich

Ipswich 1-2 Maidstone: National League South side secure famous FA Cup win

By Sporting Life
14:51 · SAT January 27, 2024

Maidstone produced one of the great FA Cup upsets after Sam Corne downed Ipswich with a 66th-minute winner.

Corne had been the hero in round three against Stevenage and further etched his name into Stones folklore with a fine second-half finish to send George Elokobi’s National League South side - who were priced as big as 28/1 to win in 90 minutes by some bookmakers - into the fifth round of the competition.

Ipswich v Maidstone shot map
CLICK THE IMAGE to view our interactive xG shot map from the game!

Stones were indebted to goalkeeper Lucas Covolan, who made a string of saves before Lamar Reynolds excellent 43rd-minute lob dared the 4,472-travelling fans from Kent to dream.

Jeremy Sarmiento levelled for Ipswich at the start of the second half, but the Sky Bet Championship promotion hopefuls were toppled when Corne rifled home with 24 minutes left at Portman Road to continue the fairytale run of the sixth tier side.

Maidstone had banked £231,375 in prize money on their way to the fourth round and while they had already knocked out League Two and League One opposition, Ipswich were a step up in class.

