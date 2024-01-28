Manchester United survived an almighty scare to win 4-2 at League Two side Newport and reach the FA Cup fifth round.
The Premier League side raced 2-0 ahead through early strikes from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, but that lead was wiped out just two minutes into the second half.
After Bryn Morris had given the home side hope late in the opening period, Will Evans levelled the tie almost straight after the break.
Just as the match appeared to be in the balance, Antony turned home on the rebound after Luke Shaw hit the post from the edge of the box and it wasn't until deep into stoppage time that Rasmus Hojlund made the game safe.
United now face a trip to Bristol City or Nottingham Forest in the fifth round.
