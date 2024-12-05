Everton vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 325/1 Under 2.5 goals

Pickford to be shown a card

Branthwaite to score anytime

Arne Slot's first Merseyside derby will be Goodison's last. The circumstances are undeniably unique but the nature of the contest is unlikely to be. When Everton and Liverpool meet it's rarely a spectacle. Blood and thunder more commonplace than goals and chances. Too much to lose. Not worth the risk. Best to play safe. It should still be quite the atmosphere at Saturday lunchtime, just not necessarily one for the purists.

What are the best bets?

It may seem odd to oppose goals given both sides' midweek exertions. Newcastle provided hope to Liverpool's title rivals by scoring three times at St James' Park, earning a point through a stoppage-time Fabian Schar equaliser presented by an uncharacteristic Caoimhin Kelleher mistake. It was a rare bump in the serene Slot tenure, with his record still a remarkable W18 D2 L1 in all competitions, and his side seven points clear at the top of the Premier League just 14 games in to the season.

Everton, meanwhile, released some of the growing pressure on Sean Dyche, helping his prospects of being the man to lead them into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Docks. The 4-0 thrashing of Wolves ended a five-game winless run, a spell in which they had scored just one goal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Virgil van Dijk battle

Saturday's circumstances are very different. This fixture has seen the most goalless draws (12) in Premier League history. Eleven of the last 13 meetings and all of the last five have involved UNDER 2.5 GOALS. Unders at 5/4 and NO GOALSCORER at 16/1 are advised.

Since fixing their early-season defensive issues, which admittedly reared an ugly head at Old Trafford last weekend, Everton have shared three goalless draws in 10 league games, with seven going unders.

Pickford plays pantomime villain

There is a perception that in recent seasons JORDAN PICKFORD has calmed down. It's a fair reflection of his growing maturity, with Pickford now far less likely to do something rash. His game management - more specifically time wasting - has also got better, or worse depending on your point of view. Pickford was booked five times last season and on six occasions in 2022/23 - including in both Merseyside derbies. The nature of his bookings is consistent. This season he has received two yellow cards (both for time wasting) in stoppage time when Everton led Crystal Palace having taken just one point from their opening five games and in a febrile Athens atmosphere when England led Greece in a must-win Nations League tie. He should be backed at 6/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD here. Everton and England's goalkeeper picks the moment his team needs him most. And he'll be needed on Saturday.

Just in case Jarrad

It's possible I would never forgive myself should 25/1 JARRAD BRANTHWAITE SCORE ANYTIME and I didn't tip it. All four of Everton's goals in midweek came from set-pieces, with Craig Dawson doing his best to help by scoring two own goals. Liverpool may well write off Schar's equaliser as a Kelleher error, but their much-changed defence, featuring both Jarrel Quansah and Joe Gomez for the first time this season, failed to pick up the Switzerland international's free run at the back post. At such a big price, it's worth backing Branthwaite to repeat his goalscoring heroics of last season's Goodison derby. He's had an injury-disrupted season so far but is no stranger to finding the net, doing so three times in the final 16 games last term.

