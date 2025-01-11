David Moyes has urged Everton fans to help him “rebuild” the club after being appointed manager for the second time following Sean Dyche’s departure.

Moyes spent 11 years at Goodison Park before leaving to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013, and had been out of work since departing West Ham in the summer.

The PA news agency understands the 61-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, with the first game of his second spell in charge coming at home to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Everton are currently 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone, with three wins from 19 games this season.

Moyes said: “It’s great to be back. I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club.

“I’m excited to be working with The Friedkin Group and I am looking forward to helping them rebuild the club.

“Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team.”