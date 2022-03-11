Jake Pearson previews Wolves' trip to Goodison Park to take on Frank Lampard's struggling Everton, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Everton to take the most corners at 10/11 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

By the time Everton kick-off against Wolves on Sunday afternoon they could be in the bottom three, with Burnley travelling to Brentford on Saturday afternoon. Any hope that the Toffees could kick on from their 2-0 victory over Boreham Wood in the FA Cup quickly dissipated as Tottenham Hotspur put five goals without reply past Frank Lampard’s men on Monday. The positive for Everton is the amount of games in hand they hold over their relegation rivals, and translating those fixtures into points is vital, but hosting a Wolves team who bounced back to form in emphatic fashion on Thursday evening is not the easiest place to begin. After three successive defeats effectively put paid to any hopes Bruno Lage’s men had of making the top four this season, Wanderers produced a clinical performance to beat Watford 4-0 in midweek, their biggest winning margin of the season. That it came against Roy Hodgson’s Watford does put it in perspective slightly, the Hornets now having conceded 11 goals across their last four matches, but it puts Lage's men firmly back in the hunt for European football.

Best Bets | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews

There is little temptation to bet in the 1X2 market in this fixture, with both sides demonstrating a fair amount of inconsistency of late, but there is an appealing price in the corner markets, with the 10/11 about EVERTON TO TAKE MOST CORNERS looking on the large side. CLICCK HERE to back Everton to take the most corners with Sky Bet The Toffees are by no means prolific corner takers, but in the two Premier League fixtures Lampard has overseen at Goodison Park they lost the corner battle by just one to the league’s highest corner generators Manchester City – who average just 2.86 corners against per match – as well as winning more corners than Leeds in their 3-0 win. They also beat Boreham Wood 6-0 in terms of corners, though that is not particularly relevant. Wolves have won the corner battle in just four of their last 17 matches, including in just two of their last nine matches away from Molineux, and though Lage’s men are relatively solid defensively, they do concede more chances than their goals against tally suggests – their xGA return just the ninth best in the division. Home advantage does put Everton in a good position as well, and with the layers fancying a strong showing from the Toffees – Lampard’s men are given a 44% chance of victory at Goodison – expect them to be on the front-foot from the outset. Plenty of firms have this selection heavily odds-on, so backing it at just shorter than even money makes plenty of appeal.

Everton v Wolves best bets and score prediction 1pt Everton to take the most corners at 10/11 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Everton 1-1 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1050 GMT (11/03/22)

ALSO READ: Jake Osgathorpe gives his verdict on the latest round of Premier League fixtures