Michaek Keane's own-goal followed swiftly by a second for Spurs through Son Heung-Min set the tone, and by half-time the result was beyond doubt as Harry Kane made it three.

Sergio Reguilon added a fourth immediately after the restart before Kane doubled his own tally and the only mercy for Everton was that the scoring ended there.

Just one point and one place outside the relegation zone, Everton have lost seven of eight games this year and now face two vital home games against Wolves and Newcastle, before a difficult run-in.

Everton are now just 7/2 to be relegated with Sky Bet.

