Euro 2020: UEFA to allow expanded 26-man squads for European Championship

UEFA has given the green light for nations to name expanded squads of 26 players for this summer’s rearranged European Championship, the PA news agency understands.

Having postponed the tournament last year, changes to the original competition continue as Euro 2020 goes ahead amid the coronavirus-shaped backdrop. UEFA’s executive committee last month confirmed teams will be able to make five substitutions per game at the tournament to help balance player workload at the end of an intense season. With such issues in mind, squads at the Euros are now set to be increased from 23 players to a group of 26. Euro 2020 guide: All you need to know this summer

The Times reports that UEFA's national teams committee recommended the expansion, which is expected to be rubber-stamped by the executive committee of European football's governing body. England manager Gareth Southgate looks to be among those that would benefit most from the changes given the number of talented players he has at his disposal. But the Three Lions boss was not keen on the expanded squads being introduced when asked about it during the March internationals, even though he is expected to now utilise the full complement of 26 players.