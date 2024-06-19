Euro 2024 football tips, predictions and best bets: Going for goals on day seven

1.75pts Over 2.5 goals in Slovenia vs Serbia (14:00) at evens (General)
1.5pts Over 2.5 goals in Spain vs Italy (20:00) at 5/4 (Betfair)
Victory is vital for Serbia if they are to progress to the knockout stages of the competition, while Slovenia know one more win will likely do it.
The odds favour Serbia and it's hard to disagree despite the opening round results. Dragan Stojković's do have the edge in terms of quality yet I remain uncertain on their out of possession structure.
It shouldn't be as much of a problem here given that Slovenia are the 'weakest' team in Group C, yet as I touched upon in the latest Euros Notebook, the compact shape isn't quite there at times.
They are vulnerable to being played through because of it and then does give Slovenia a chance.
I'll stick with my belief that Serbia games will deliver goals and take OVER 2.5 in this one.
This was a winning pick in four of Serbia's previous five heading into the tournament, while both teams have found the net in four of the last five for Slovenia - that includes the opening draw with Denmark.
The eye-catching fixture of the second round - Spain host Italy with both sides aiming to maintain their winning start to the tournament.
Spain were perhaps fortunate not to have conceded against Croatia though, with their opponents creating plenty and seeing a penalty saved late on.
I'd side with Spain getting the job done here and their price does look correct. Anything more than that 11/10 or 23/20 on offer and it's probably worth taking. That said, I could see it shortening by kick-off.
Instead, I'm going to side with goals and take OVER 2.5 in the game given the expected match-up.
A best price of 5/4 is available, with 6/5 the general elsewhere, and anything above even money keeps my interest for this pick.
Spain's 3-0 win over Croatia created a total of 4.39 xG between the two sides - a big amount with the quality of chances shared pretty equally between the two sides, even if the scoreline wasn't.
Italy were stunned by Albania's quick start but then did limit them afterwards, although we have to consider the step-up in quality that Spain will provide here.
Six of Spain's last seven games have made this a winning selection, while it was the same in four of Italy's five final qualification games.
