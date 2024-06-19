Euro 2024 football tips, predictions and best bets: Going for goals on day seven

Slovenia vs Serbia

Victory is vital for Serbia if they are to progress to the knockout stages of the competition, while Slovenia know one more win will likely do it.

The odds favour Serbia and it's hard to disagree despite the opening round results. Dragan Stojković's do have the edge in terms of quality yet I remain uncertain on their out of possession structure.

It shouldn't be as much of a problem here given that Slovenia are the 'weakest' team in Group C, yet as I touched upon in the latest Euros Notebook, the compact shape isn't quite there at times.

They are vulnerable to being played through because of it and then does give Slovenia a chance.

I'll stick with my belief that Serbia games will deliver goals and take OVER 2.5 in this one.

This was a winning pick in four of Serbia's previous five heading into the tournament, while both teams have found the net in four of the last five for Slovenia - that includes the opening draw with Denmark.