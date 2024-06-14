Euro 2024 football tips, predictions and best bets: Goals and glory on day three

2pts Benjamin Sesko 1+ shots on target in Slovenia vs Denmark at 5/6 (Coral)
VIRGIL VAN DIJK heads to Germany having netted in both friendlies leading up the the tournament and as per our very own Tom Carnduff, rumour has it that the centre half could be taking Netherlands' penalties.
But the main allure is Poland’s poor set-piece defending.
In Michał Probierz's five competitive games in charge 15 of the 34 shots they have allowed have come via those situations, as have two of the three goals conceded, made more damning by the opposition: Czechia, Wales, Faroe Islands, Moldova and Estonia.
At 7/1, Van Dijk’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME is the bet.
BENJAMIN SESKO has netted 11 goals in just 29 appearances for Slovenia - the 21-year-old already ranks as his nation's eighth top goalscorer.
RB Leipzig appear to have fended off interest from across Europe and tie down the frontman for another year in Germany but a move away seems inevitable.
Euro 2024 could be the stage where Sesko announces himself to the world.
In qualification, he averaged 0.84 SHOTS ON TARGET per 90 and the 5/6 about him testing Kasper Schmeichel looks worth backing. Even a tad shorter, it is a welcome addition to the cross-game multi for Sunday.
Alex Keble has explained the tactical intricacies of Serbia vs England in his match-ups piece for matchday one. Bottom line: there should be goals.
For all their attacking enthusiasm, Serbia lack any real defensive structure, which bodes well for goals at both ends. Aleksandar Mitrovic will look to exploit the left side of England’s defence in the absence of Harry Maguire and could have some joy.
The Three Lions have netted 12 goals across their last two opening games at World Cup finals, granted they were playing Iran and Panama but with a wealth of attacking options Gareth Southgate’s side are more than capable of covering the OVER 2.5 GOAL line on their own.
Odds correct at 1400 BST (14/06/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.