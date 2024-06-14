Euro 2024 football tips, predictions and best bets: Goals and glory on day three

CLICK HERE FOR OUR DAILY EUROS BETTING PODCAST

Poland vs Netherlands Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: BBC One

Home 21/4 | Draw 3/1 | Away 1/2 VIRGIL VAN DIJK heads to Germany having netted in both friendlies leading up the the tournament and as per our very own Tom Carnduff, rumour has it that the centre half could be taking Netherlands' penalties.

But the main allure is Poland's poor set-piece defending. In Michał Probierz's five competitive games in charge 15 of the 34 shots they have allowed have come via those situations, as have two of the three goals conceded, made more damning by the opposition: Czechia, Wales, Faroe Islands, Moldova and Estonia. At 7/1, Van Dijk's price TO SCORE ANYTIME is the bet.

Slovenia vs Denmark Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: ITV1

Home 4/1 | Draw 12/5 | Away 8/11 BENJAMIN SESKO has netted 11 goals in just 29 appearances for Slovenia - the 21-year-old already ranks as his nation's eighth top goalscorer. RB Leipzig appear to have fended off interest from across Europe and tie down the frontman for another year in Germany but a move away seems inevitable.

Euro 2024 could be the stage where Sesko announces himself to the world. In qualification, he averaged 0.84 SHOTS ON TARGET per 90 and the 5/6 about him testing Kasper Schmeichel looks worth backing. Even a tad shorter, it is a welcome addition to the cross-game multi for Sunday.

Serbia vs England Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: BBC One

Home 6/1 | Draw 10/3 | Away 4/9 Alex Keble has explained the tactical intricacies of Serbia vs England in his match-ups piece for matchday one. Bottom line: there should be goals. For all their attacking enthusiasm, Serbia lack any real defensive structure, which bodes well for goals at both ends. Aleksandar Mitrovic will look to exploit the left side of England’s defence in the absence of Harry Maguire and could have some joy.

The Three Lions have netted 12 goals across their last two opening games at World Cup finals, granted they were playing Iran and Panama but with a wealth of attacking options Gareth Southgate's side are more than capable of covering the OVER 2.5 GOAL line on their own.