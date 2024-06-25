Euro 2024 football tips, predictions and best bets: Bigger prices on day 13

Slovakia vs Romania Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Tuesday

Home 2/1 | Draw 23/20 | Away 13/5 Jakes explained the context of the game in his match-by-match predictions. When I read it, there was only one bet I was considering. The circumstances could change but as I write, a draw suits both Slovakia and Romania as it ensures both sides make it through to the knockouts. There is every chance, both sides settle for a draw and the match is played at a pedestrian speed which bodes well for a lack of goals and a lack of cards. So, why not combine there to be NO GOALS and NO CARDS at around 105/1 with Betfair, the same bet is 80/1 with Paddy Power, 65/1 with William Hill and only 20/1 with bet365. Daniel Siebert is the referee which does make me a little uneasy as he dished out nine bookings as he oversaw Georgia vs Czechia. But a 105/1 longshot was never going to be invincible was it?

Home 6/4 | Draw 9/4 | Away 17/10 The stakes are high in Hamburg. The referee is card happy. You can see where I am going with this… Assuming Georgia do not beat Portugal, Czechia need to beat Turkey to qualify whilst a draw would do for Turkey. Istvan Kovacs is the man in the middle. The Romanian dished out six cards in his first game in Germany and 13 across his previous two international clashes. This could get ugly. Given the context, the only rational bet is to combine CZECHIA TO WIN with their goalkeeper JINDRICH STANEK TO BE SHOWN A CARD. Stanek has never been carded for his nation in 12 appearances but has 10 in his domestic career, the majority of which for arguments and time wasting which bodes well given the context of this clash. If his side gets ahead, surely he will be pulling out all the stops to ensure they reach the next round of the Euros, which I am hoping lands himself in the referees book.