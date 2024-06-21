Football betting tips: Euro 2024 Sunday 1pt Barnabas Varga to score anytime in Scotland vs Hungary (20:00) at 9/4 (bet365) 1pt Scott McKenna to be carded in Scotland vs Hungary (20:00) at 4/1 (Sky Bet) CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

It's fair to say the tournament has so far been brilliant. Nearly all - I'm looking at you Serbia vs England - of the games have been entertaining, and we've witnessed some cracking goals. The final round of matches sees group state dictate things, with the must-win element for usually one or both teams in a match-up causing chaos, which usually leads to goals and cards. In 2020, we saw 39 goals and 34 cards across the final 12 games, more of the same this time please lads. Being open and honest here guys, at the time I began writing this column (Friday night), unsurprisingly there were very few markets available for Monday's, Tuesday's and Wednesday's matches. So, I've decided to publish with just Sunday's games covered for now. Don't worry, I am working Sunday, so at the very least Monday's and possibly Tuesday's predictions and tips will added to the column, so please come back on Sunday night for more selections. Anyway, just the one fancy on Sunday, and it comes from Scotland's date with destiny.

Scotland vs Hungary Sunday 23rd June, 20:00 - BBC One

Home 17/10 | Draw 12/5 | Away 29/20

This is quite literally must-win for both teams. A draw will see both eliminated, while a win for Scotland should see them advance on four points, though even a win for Hungary may not be enough for them to advance as a third-placed team. Both will give it a right go here, which should mean goals. Over 2.5 goals is 8/11 and BTTS is 8/13, highlighting that fact, but with the net expected to bulge, taking an ANYTIME SCORER at a bigger price appeals. And the man we are backing is Hungary striker BARNABAS VARGA. The Ferencvaros man has bagged his nations only goal at the the tournament so far, and he has proved a constant threat to the opposition. Varga has taken four shots (two on target) equating to 1.23 xG, which means he has been on the end of over half of Hungary's total xG in Germany (2.43). His shot map is excellent too, with all of his shots coming within seven yards of the net, meaning that when he gets a chance, it's of a high quality. Another boost for this bet is that he has played nearly every minute of Euro 2024 too, only missing the final three minutes of the defeat to Germany, so we should get a run for our money. I also can't leave this game without tipping a player card. The referee here is Argentine Facundo Tello, and while he only dished three yellows in Turkey's win over Georgia, his historic averages are obscene. This season he has dished a whopping 5.8 cards per game across all competitions, so with the stakes through the roof for both teams, the cards could be like confetti on Sunday.

Referee Facundo Tello

Referee Facundo Tello

I'm going to back SCOTT MCKENNA TO BE CARDED, with Kieran Tierney's stand-in appealing most at the prices. Tierney is out, so McKenna should play left centre-back, and he was tested by Switzerland when introduced as a sub, committing two fouls and picking up a yellow. This game will see him match up against Roland Sallai, who has drawn five fouls in two games this tournament, so 4/1 for McKenna to double his tally looks huge. I'm not too bothered about him potentially getting suspended with a second booking, this is literally last chance saloon, so every player will leave everything out there in a bid to qualify.

Score prediction: Scotland 2-3 Hungary (Sky Bet odds: 20/1)

Switzerland vs Germany Sunday 23rd June, 20:00 - BBC Two

Home 15/4 | Draw 14/5 | Away 4/6 Will Germany make any changes for this? That is the main question for me. They shouldn't really, with top spot not yet secure (a draw here will do it), and I hope they don't, because this will be the toughest test yet for the side who have arguably looked the best side at the Euros so far. I'm happy to keep my powder dry here, though if the team news stays the same for the Germans, then the 3/4 best price available for them to win looks a tad big given the Swiss weren't overly impressive against Scotland. Score prediction: Switzerland 1-2 Germany (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)